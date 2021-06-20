Story of Nilde: the plot and the true story of the Rai 1 docufiction about Nilde Iotti

Tonight, Sunday 20 June 2021, the fiction Storia di Nilde will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9.30 pm, which tells the life of Nilde Iotti (played by Anna Foglietta) more than twenty years after her death, which took place on 4 December 1999 , and forty years after his appointment as President of the Chamber of Deputies. Intertwining fictional reconstructions, repertoire materials and illustrious testimonies, it traces the human and political history of Nilde Iotti, one of the twenty-one women who participated in the Constituent Assembly in 1946 and the first to be elected President of the Chamber. But what is the plot and what is Nilde’s Story about? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot: what it’s about

The fiction, rerun tonight on Rai 1, directed by Emanuele Imbucci, traces the human and political history of Nilde Iotti – one of the twenty-one women who participated in the Constituent Assembly in 1946 and the first to be elected President of the Chamber of Deputies – for to give back to the new generations, through an unprecedented, emotional and contemporary language, not only her political-institutional figure but also her contribution as a woman to the achievements of civilization in our country and to the process of women’s emancipation.

The story – intertwining fictional reconstructions, repertoire materials and illustrious testimonies – freely takes its cue from a fact that really happened: the arrival of a letter sent to the Avant-garde by a girl who complained about the impositions by her boyfriend regarding her choices. of life, to which Nilde Iotti had personally replied in the newspaper urging the young woman to take her life in hand with autonomy and freedom. The fictional relationship between Nilde Iotti and this girl, Rosanna, is the leitmotif of the fictional narrative, which follows the life of Nilde Iotti from her first steps in politics: from joining the Resistance, to participation in the Constituent Assembly up to the start of parliamentary activity and the start of his sentimental relationship with Palmiro Togliatti, Secretary of the Italian Communist Party, at the time married to Rita Montagnana. A great love story frowned upon by public opinion and by the PCI itself, however, capable of resisting the greatest challenges, such as the attack suffered by Togliatti in 1948, while leaving Montecitorio together with Nilde herself.

Retracing the most intimate moments of the couple’s life – such as the beginning of cohabitation and the adoption of little Marisa Malagoli, the sister of a worker who died during a demonstration in 1950 – the docu-fiction Storia di Nilde brings to light Nilde Iotti public and private, his political authority, his charisma, his strong capacity for dialogue and political inclusion, but also his courageous and unconventional choices in a political and social context that is certainly not favorable. Choices that become even more incisive after Togliatti’s death in 1964, a period in which some of the most significant battles of Nilde Iotti’s political action and her most important achievements take place. Among others, that of convincing Enrico Berlinguer in 1974 to take up the Communist Party for the no to the referendum to abrogate the law on divorce.

Among the illustrious testimonies, which alternate with the fictional narration of Storia di Nilde, the President emeritus of the Italian Republic Giorgio Napolitano, Marisa Malagoli Togliatti, Nilde Iotti’s spokesperson Giorgio Frasca Polara, her biographer Luisa Lama, the President of the Iotti Livia Foundation Turco, the former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, the former director of l’Unità and PCI parliamentarian Emanuele Macaluso, the director of Radio Radicale Alessio Falconio, the journalists Filippo Ceccarelli and Marcello Sorgi, the historian Giuseppe Vacca, the director and friend of the Giorgio Ferrara family. The story ends with Nilde Iotti’s first speech as President of the Chamber of Deputies, an election that has made history, which marked a fundamental stage in the social transformation of the country for which so many extraordinary Italian women have fought and are struggling. Appointment with Storia di Nilde tonight, Sunday 20 June 2021, on Rai 1 from 21.20.