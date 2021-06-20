Story of Nilde, the cast of the fiction about Nilde Iotti broadcast on Rai 1. Actors and characters

What is the cast of Storia di Nilde, the fiction rerun today – Sunday 20 June 2021 – on Rai 1 from 9.30 pm? The protagonist is the actress Anna Foglietta, who plays Nilde Iotti, one of the main political figures of our country, who passed away on 4 December 1999. Forty years ago she was appointed President of the Chamber of Deputies and her story is told in this docufiction, broadcast for the first time in 2019 always on Rai 1. Below is the complete cast, with the actors and their characters interpreted, in Storia di Nilde.

The protagonist of the docu-fiction is Anna Foglietta, a face well known by the Italian public who plays the dear Nilde Iotti here. The debut of the Foglietta arrived in 2006 in the cinema, starring in Sfiorarsi, but the television debut took place in the TV series The team where she played Anna De Luca. We have seen her in several films such as Just a Father, 4-4-2 The Most Beautiful Game in the World, Nobody Can Judge Me (with Paola Cortellesi) Never United States, Love at first sight, Perfect Strangers and the most recent Un giorno all ‘sudden. In the fiction Story of Nilde we also see Francesco Colella who plays Palmiro Togliatti and Vincenzo Amato who plays Enrico Berlinguer instead. The cast also includes Astrid Meloni who plays Teresa Mattei, Pietro Ragusa who plays Pietro Secchia, while Linda Caridi is Rosanna.