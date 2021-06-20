Story of Nilde, the cast of the fiction about Nilde Iotti broadcast on Rai 1. Actors and characters
What is the cast of Storia di Nilde, the fiction rerun today – Sunday 20 June 2021 – on Rai 1 from 9.30 pm? The protagonist is the actress Anna Foglietta, who plays Nilde Iotti, one of the main political figures of our country, who passed away on 4 December 1999. Forty years ago she was appointed President of the Chamber of Deputies and her story is told in this docufiction, broadcast for the first time in 2019 always on Rai 1. Below is the complete cast, with the actors and their characters interpreted, in Storia di Nilde.
The protagonist of the docu-fiction is Anna Foglietta, a face well known by the Italian public who plays the dear Nilde Iotti here. The debut of the Foglietta arrived in 2006 in the cinema, starring in Sfiorarsi, but the television debut took place in the TV series The team where she played Anna De Luca. We have seen her in several films such as Just a Father, 4-4-2 The Most Beautiful Game in the World, Nobody Can Judge Me (with Paola Cortellesi) Never United States, Love at first sight, Perfect Strangers and the most recent Un giorno all ‘sudden. In the fiction Story of Nilde we also see Francesco Colella who plays Palmiro Togliatti and Vincenzo Amato who plays Enrico Berlinguer instead. The cast also includes Astrid Meloni who plays Teresa Mattei, Pietro Ragusa who plays Pietro Secchia, while Linda Caridi is Rosanna.
Intertwining fictional reconstructions, repertoire materials and illustrious testimonies, it traces the true history, human and political, of Nilde Iotti, one of the twenty-one women who participated in the Constituent Assembly in 1946 and the first to be elected President of the Chamber. Among the illustrious testimonies of Nilde’s History, which alternate with the fiction narrative, the President emeritus of the Italian Republic Giorgio Napolitano, Marisa Malagoli Togliatti, Nilde Iotti’s spokesperson Giorgio Frasca Polara, her biographer Luisa Lama, the President of the Iotti Livia Foundation Turco, the former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, the former director of l’Unità and PCI parliamentarian Emanuele Macaluso, the director of Radio Radicale Alessio Falconio, the journalists Filippo Ceccarelli and Marcello Sorgi, the historian Giuseppe Vacca, the director and friend of the Giorgio Ferrara family.
We have seen the cast (actors and characters) of Storia di Nilde, but where to see the fiction about Nilde Iotti? Appointment (in rerun) tonight, Sunday 20 June 2021, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will be possible to follow the docufiction also in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones both live and deferred, thanks to the on demand function.
