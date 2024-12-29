He Toyota C-HR will surpass a new bar when reaching the million European sales at the end of the year, underscoring its best-selling status and reaffirming that it is a brand icon across the continent.

Launched in 2016, The Toyota C-HR is a benchmark model for the Japanese firm, since it has brought the brand to the general public, thanks to its unmistakable exterior design and the latest in active safety technology. Marked one new stylistic reference in the C-SUV segment, with dynamic lines in the style of a sports coupe.

The C-HR has become one of Toyota’s most important models. TOYOTA

Its characteristic image has helped improve the perception of toyota in Europe and the response from customers has been very positive, with more than half citing the style of the vehicle as the main reason for purchasing, which has contributed to the Toyota C-HR becoming the Toyota model that has most managed to attract new customers to the brand.

two generations

During his two generations, The C-HR has maintained its sales results and is one of Toyota’s most popular cars, which continues to attract new customers. Meanwhile, the new C-HR PHEV (plug-in hybrid) contributed substantially to the year-on-year increase of 93% in sales of this type of propulsion.

The Toyota C-HR Plug-in is one of the brand’s two plug-in hybrid models. TOYOTA

The second generation of the Toyota C-HR, which has strengthened its connection with European customers, can boast with Toyota engineers and designers located at its Zaventem Technical Center, near Brusselswhere they develop innovations such as the analysis of real-time data from drivers across the continent, the design, engineering and production of the model.

The interior of the second generation of the C-HR evolves with a lot of technology. TOYOTA

The Toyota C-HR’s iconic silhouette has always made it stand out, and its second generation emphasizes that bold image with greater spaciousness. In addition, the C-HR offers premium details such as door handles flush with the body, dynamic interior ambient lighting of 64 colors and a panoramic roof without a curtain, as part of a personalized user experience that places the customer at the center of the vehicle.

The new C-HR range, which reached Spain at the end of 2023, it has gone one step further in 2024 with the launch of its plug-in hybrid version, the Toyota C-HR Plug-in. In this way, the new C-HR has three engines: two conventional hybrids (HEV) and the new plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Mechanical

He Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid 220 offers a smooth ride, Zero environmental label from the DGT and an equivalent electric range of up to 100 kilometers in cities and urban areas, or up to 66 kilometers in the combined WTLP cycle. When the battery runs out on long journeys, the C-HR Plug-in Hybrid 220 boasts its true dual DNA, automatically switching into hybrid mode, giving drivers the peace of mind and flexibility of hybrid technology from Toyota, a leader in the category, with continuous efficiency at all times. Likewise, for the first time in a Toyota, the PHEV batteries have been manufactured in Europeat the Turkish Sakarya plant that this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

It has 3 mechanics; two regular hybrids and one plug-in hybrid. TOYOTA

On the other hand we find the hybrid variants, both with DGT Eco label. The motorization 140H It has a 1.8 liter engine with 140 HP, while for those customers who wish to enjoy an even more intense experience, while motorization 200H combines power and efficiency with a 2.0-liter engine with 197 HP and 190 Nm of torque. The Hybrid 200 AWD-i option adds the confidence and security of true all-wheel drive.