The most disturbing thing about this story is not the certainties, but the contradictions that shadow it. Juan Fernando Petro, brother of President Gustavo Petro, married during the confinement of the pandemic. The civil wedding was in Cajicá (Cundinamarca), in 2020, and the celebration took place, a year later, in Barranquilla, with two events: one, in the morning on the shores of the beach, and another, at night of the same day. in the courtyard of a house. In the images, the couple appears seated in the middle, and the assistants, dressed in white, surround them in an austere ceremony. Among the few guests, the wife and daughters of Kiko Gómez, ex-governor convicted of six homicides (my father’s, one of them) stand out. Recently, Gomez has managed to get him transferred from a high security prison to one of his preference and one of his lower security.

Bibiana Bacci, wife of Kiko Gómez, does not appear in the images. One of the witnesses, who requested that her name be withheld, said that Juan Fernando warned them to take care of taking pictures. Although she does not appear, several of the guests confirm that she was. In the morning meeting, under the tents on the beach, they did an esoteric ritual for the couple; at night they celebrated with whiskey. The couple were showered with envelopes with money as gifts. The Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, was one of the guests. He claims that that day he met Bacci and managed to cross a few words with her. Alfonso Manzur (current Surveillance Superintendent) and Pedro Niño, Kiko Gómez’s lawyer, were also invited to the celebrations.

A few days ago I contacted Juan Fernando Petro to ask him about the celebration and his relationship with Bibiana Bacci. He responded flustered, in voicemail, with a hyperbolic spiel about the manipulation of the truth in the media. Before asking him about the Barranquilla party, he referred to it as a gathering of friends who worked for peace. Asked if Bacci had been at the party, he skirted around, diverted the conversation. “The question is monstrously simple, but what’s behind it…is monstrously complex,” he said. Finally, he denied that she had been there. He claimed that he knew her from her work with crafts from one of her daughters. When I asked him if he had received a gift from Bacci, he rebuked saying that if she was a criminal: “As far as I know she is a citizen like any other.” I repeated the question several times. He never answered her.

Although Juan Fernando denies that it was the celebration of his marriage, Superintendent Alfonso Manzur and Commissioner Danilo Rueda refer to it as such. When I told Juan Fernando that Rueda had said that Kiko Gómez’s wife was there, he replied that Rueda has betrayed him since he took office as commissioner. The official explained that he could not betray him, since he had not agreed to his appointment with anyone.

Petro y Rueda, then director of the NGO Inter-Church Commission for Justice and Peace, found themselves involved in a controversy over a visit they made to La Picota prison, in the middle of the 2022 electoral campaign. Several prisoners assured that Juan Fernando offered them judicial benefits ; he denied it, but the visit was the starting point for other discussions. The meeting was managed by Pedro Niño, Kiko Gómez’s lawyer. At the beginning of this year, the Clan del Golfo appointed the lawyer as its spokesperson in the Petro total peace talks, but as soon as his appointment was made public, the Government annulled the appointment.

President Petro has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate his brother for alleged entanglements with lawyers who asked prisoners for money who sought to enter the total peace project to obtain prison benefits such as reduced sentences. Without mentioning names of intermediaries, a few months ago Commissioner Rueda denounced that a prisoner had paid 120 million to a lawyer to be transferred to a prison of his choice. He never said who the prisoner was or what the prison was.

Juan Fernando said that his work in prisons had nothing to do with Kiko Gómez. Rueda explained that Gómez, in his capacity as victimizer, through Niño had sent audios to the Inter-Church Commission acknowledging its responsibility (without specifying in what). Gómez wanted the Special Jurisdiction for Peace to accept him in order to obtain benefits such as lower sentences for his crimes.

The friendship between the brother of the president and the wife of a criminal is not a crime, but it is questionable if it derives benefits for the convicted person. Kiko Gómez was mayor of Barrancas, La Guajira, and governor of that same department. He is serving two sentences (the maximum sentence imposed is 55 years) for six homicides and two conspiracies to commit crimes with illegal armed groups. He was imprisoned in La Picota prison and on December 23 he requested a transfer to El Bosque prison in Barranquilla, which was approved in record time: 15 business days later, on January 16, he was already in Barranquilla.

It was an unusually quick decision. “At least it can take between two and three months to be fulfilled,” said an official from the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC). The most unusual thing is that it was given as a “good conduct stimulus” when Gómez has held parties in prison, bribed INPEC officials and in various raids prohibited items have been confiscated. That is, he has violated the law. Without any compelling argument, the director of INPEC, Daniel Fernando Gutiérrez, authorized the transfer to El Bosque prison. There are serious discrepancies between what he said in a interview with W Radio, in which he stated that the transfer was due to health problems caused by the weather in Bogotá, and the transfer request and resolution, in which there is neither a legal medical opinion nor a report from the Disciplinary Council, a minimum requirement ordered by law when it comes to transfers as an incentive to good conduct.

INPEC skipped other procedures: it did not convene the transfer advisory board that, in the case of those convicted of serious crimes, must analyze whether it is appropriate. He sent him to a prison that does not meet the maximum security requirement, and to a special courtyard for public servants, even when his crimes have nothing to do with the exercise of his public function. His transfer completely ignores the logic and the principle of resocialization that accompanies the custodial sentence under Colombian law. He is unaware that Gómez has not provided any type of truth for the cases in which he is accused and investigated, nor in which he was convicted, and that he has not repaired his victims either.

Its power, even today, extends to other departments in the Caribbean region. Several of the hitmen hired by him to commit his crimes are from Barranquilla. Emboldened, he once told one of his victims (who was later murdered) that if he wanted to kill him he had to look for hitmen in Medellín or Cali, because the ones on the coast belonged to him. In 2014 the Supreme Court of Justice decided that his proceedings could not be carried out in La Guajira but in Bogotá because his power in the department was such that there were no guarantees. These circumstances remain in force and show that justice and the structure of the State on the Caribbean coast are not adequate to treat Gómez, including the phase of execution of the sentence.

There are many times that the ex-governor has tried to evade justice by buying false medical diagnoses to achieve house arrest, or judges to achieve freedom (a judge was sentenced for having sold him a habeas corpus). His transfer means that his processes go to Barranquilla. The message of the return of Gómez Cerchar to the Caribbean region contains not a little, even less in pre-electoral times. In fact, his daughter Juana Gómez Bacci is a candidate for mayor of Barrancas.

It took 20 years for Kiko Gómez to be convicted of my father’s murder. In 2018, when he was a candidate, the president Gustavo Petro rose in the Plaza de Barrancas and rejected any support from Kiko Gómez: “That they keep their money and their votes, because they are dirty with blood and cocaine,” he said. Today, paradoxically, during his government they have benefited him with an illegal transfer of which I personally informed the Minister of Justice. So far he hasn’t done anything.

