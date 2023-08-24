He was in the car, he was maneuvering, trying to park as close to the church as possible. They were waiting for him for mass. It all happened quickly. Three people – according to the reconstructions of witnesses – blocked the car and forcibly took him away, forcing him to get into another car. They followed in order: the screeching, the dust from the earth that rises, the escape. Then after a moment of collective dismay – many had witnessed the scene – everything returned to normal because in Nigeria that – unfortunately – was normal. The faithful took their places in the church, the priest began mass. In Warri it was nine in the morning on June 9, 2012.