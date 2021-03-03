A “baby farmer” in New Zealand is what we call a nanny, like those who welcomed children from Paris to the Morvan. Minnie Dean was one of them. Many children were born out of wedlock at the end of the 19th century, despite the strict prohibitions of Protestant morality. Little bastards land with women like Minnie Dean, who are looked down on. Infant mortality, not much worse than average, is attributed to the lack of maternal instinct of baby farmers who act out of self-interest. But, with Minnie Dean, it’s something else. She uses laudanum to calm the “whimperers”, and here she is with two children dead in quick succession, whom she buries in hat boxes. She will have the sad privilege of being the only woman executed in New Zealand. His name will be synonymous with croquemitaine, used to keep restless children quiet. It is in the footsteps of this character that Amaury Da Cunha takes us in this book which recreates the spirit of a country and an era, more complex than it seems. A. N.