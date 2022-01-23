In an experiment to make a story from life, and how people look at things through them, and create an imaginary internal dialogue for it, projecting on the scene what their psyches and circumstances are dealing with, imagining the truth..and illusion it, and some of them believe it, if we convince a beautiful woman to participate in making this story from life, and we asked her to put a cotton gauze on one of her eyes and nose, raise her hand with a bandage, and stand for only minutes at the entrance to any mall, and we will see how people read that movie scene from her bandaged face and forced hand, and her standing that raises curiosity and questions, especially since she is a beautiful woman to her The temptation of youth, the luster of wellness,

– The first man will pass quickly, and when he gets past it, he will poke a little, and suddenly, as if he has forgotten something, will feel his pockets automatically, then he will continue to walk more slowly, and his heart will tell him confused tales, but he is ashamed to look at them, he will go with some kind of sympathy!

– The two girls who are going to the cinema, will whisper to each other like two birds, and when you pass them, the weak first of them will start laughing: “Disappointed, it looks like it’s supporting a wall,” and the second one will respond to her, complementing the laughter: “No, it looks like its galloping drums!”

– A shy and kind man will pass by her, and he will be sorry for her to the point of distress, and wish he could help her to overcome her ordeal.

– A strong woman will cause her to do unpleasant things by herself, and that this bandage is the result of an ongoing marital dispute, and she is definitely in the process of divorce, and is “aspiring” from her home, and is still with her family, and that things will not go well!

– Three young loafers, equipped with six smartphones, will pass with the duty of social support and encouragement to them: “Your sin is evil..

A woman whose eyes are wheeled, and with a quick movement, will pass by her side like lightning, and then she will come back slowly, as if she is waiting for her late friend, and in fact, she wants to make sure that she has not had a recent plastic surgery in a clinic in Jumeirah!

– An Indian, his wife and his little daughter, they will meditate on her, and they will look at her without embarrassment, and without talking, the husband is satisfied with shaking his head to his wife, and they will go on to a new curiosity!

– “Umm al-Abed” will glimpse her from afar, and she will leave her children alone at that time, and she will start preparing for the entrance to a conversation with her, because her curiosity will kill her, and she will know the reason for that bandage, and it will be the beginning of her dialogue in the emotion of motherhood: Good, my daughter!

– A short man will keep his eyes closed, and watch her from afar, and if you see him, he will make himself busy with something, then he will move around her from afar, trying to find the reason himself, and when he is unable, he will call anyone, opening a different talk, to remove the topic from his head, then try Create a conversation with a passerby if he knows anything about the subject.

– A foreign couple will pass quietly next to her, and will not pay any attention to her, because they are busy talking about their purchases, especially those that have a “promotion” on them!

– A naughty girl, who will stand there in astonishment, raise her head towards her, and perhaps pull her out of her dress to notice her, and she will still be surprised by her little surprise, then she will run suddenly, without looking back!

– Many will shorten their sympathy and curiosity, and they will enter into the topic of assistance of any kind you want, even if it is necessary to enter into a “flash” with the one who distorted this charming face!

– The other story will start when that girl, whom everyone sympathized with, lifts the gauze from her eyes and nose, throws the bandage on the ground, and begins to walk, grinning, smiling, entering the mall with confidence.