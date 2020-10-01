Ten years later, he remembers speaking in anger. However, each of the words of CGT union representative Olivier Leberquier was weighed and had almost the value of prophecy. “Inside, there is a working tool. It is not theirs, it is ours. There isn’t a bolt going from here. Not a bolt. They want to start the productions. We, the productions, we know that we are capable of making them. “ It is September 28, 2010. The multinational Unilever has just announced the closure of the Fralib site in Gémenos, in the suburbs of Marseille. Union officials have called a general assembly to be held on a lawn with an Indian summer sun. But the tone is stormy. The relocation of production to Brussels, for reasons of economic costs, does not convince anyone. “Elephant tea has been in existence in Marseille for 118 years. And we will fight to keep it that way ”, launches Gérard Cazorla, CGT employee representative.

Birth of a small “social republic”

Ten years later, not a bolt has come out. The work tool turns. Unilever has taken its brand. Not the activity. The ex-Fralib, made up of Scop-TI (a Provencal workers’ cooperative company for teas and infusions), have created their own range, the baptismal name of which is already quite a program: “1336”.

“Initially, we had a takeover project but we were not in the idea of ​​a cooperative” Gerard Cazorla

As the number of days of struggle necessary between the announcement of the closure and the victory over the multinational by restarting production. “Initially, we had a takeover project but we were not in the idea of ​​a cooperative”, explains Gérard Cazorla. It is ultimately the stubbornness of the multinational that will lead the 76 irreducible employees (out of the 182 Fralibs) to adopt a cooperative form. Thus was born, at 500 avenue du Pic-de-Bertagne, 13420 Gémenos, a small “social republic” officially founded in August 2014 when the statutes were filed.

Voting at regular intervals does not sum up “social democracy”

Here, each vote counts as one. Decisions are taken during a general assembly, which is held once a quarter. The board of directors is made up of eleven people, elected by employees for a period of four years. The “sovereignty” of the cooperative members is exercised in decision-making which takes place at the end of the development process, a vote at regular intervals not being able to summarize “social democracy”. This is how the wage policy was thought out and then decided. The principle of a single salary per professional category has been retained, unlike Unilever’s practice of salary per position: minimum salary of 1,600 euros net, with a thirteenth month, intermediate salary of 1,670 euros, and the director, who is paid to 2,000 euros. “The ratio is 1 to 1.25 against 1 to 300 at Unilever”, congratulated himself, at the time, Gérard Cazorla, then “president” of the structure.

1336 teas, a popular affront to polluting capitalism

Same drastic change compared to the old unileverian regime with regard to products. “We wanted to return to the natural flavors that Unilever had abandoned twenty-five years ago for chemical flavors. We opted for short circuits by picking up our lime tree in the Baronnies. The activist collections, which take place from mid-June to mid-July, help us but the cost of our choice remains high: 20 euros per kilo while Unilever pays 4 or 5 euros. per kilo. But we will talk about the carbon footprint of the latter. It is raised in Eastern Europe, brought to the port of Hamburg, then to another factory in Germany, to be cut up and sent to the factory in Katowice, where it is processed. Let no one come and tell us that it is individuals who pollute. No, we do not pollute. It is the capitalists who pollute. “ Equal wage policy, natural products (1,336 range), even organic (Scop-TI range), short and fair circuits, inclusion in a social and solidarity economy approach: all this ultimately works.

But the sustainability of the activity is a struggle every year, almost every day. The coronavirus pandemic has not spared Scop-TI. Between confinement and cancellation of so many events, sales made by activist networks collapsed … But turnover will have increased (probably from 7% to 8%) in 2020. “It could have been a fatal blow because the financial situation is fragile, as everyone knows, but we have passed between the drops”, indicates Olivier Leberquier, a relieved chairman of the board of directors and already invested in a new stage of development: the purchase of the premises by an SCI, made up of a dozen mutuals as well as Scop-TI.

“It could have been a fatal blow because the financial situation is fragile, as everyone knows, but we have passed between the drops” Olivier Leberquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors

This will make it possible to lower the rent due and to carry out renovation work in order to accommodate other structures and transform the site into a center of the social and solidarity economy. On the side of banks, distant so far, it seems to shudder. “As if the outlook had changed since we have shown that we manage to make this business run”, notes Olivier Leberquier. However, he warned a decade ago: “Inside, there is a working tool. It is not theirs, it is ours. There isn’t a bolt going from here. Not a bolt. They want to start the productions. We produce them, we know that we are capable of making them. ”