IO Interactive, in charge of the Hitman series, announced that they were working on the next James Bond 007 game. The announcement was made last year, something that came as a pleasant surprise to fans of both this franchise and the Hitman games. Especially when you consider how long we’ve been without a new James Bond game. Now some new details have emerged about the project, specifically in regards to the narrative.

In a new interview, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak finally shared a few more details about the upcoming James Bond 007 game, which for now the studio calls Project 007. Abrak said the game will specifically feature an original story designed by the studio and its version of the iconic spy.

As for what we can expect from the next Jame Bond game, the CEO of IO Interactive has said that instead of basing the character on a certain actor who has played Bond in the past, the studio is free to do whatever it wants. with the IP. Abrak went on to say that he believes that it is vital that your video game have its own version of James Bond. The idea of ​​the studio is to create its own version, managing to offer an original vision of the James Bond universe, without losing the essence of the character.

“It is important to mention: making a licensed game is new for us. We have only created our own original IPs. The passion must be there, so it was very important to us that it was not a film adaptation. Hakan Abrak in interview with IGN

For now, still There is not much we know about Project 007. The game is still in an early stage of development and may not be released for a bit longer. However, when it arrives, expect it to appear on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.