The scene is incredible, all the more wonderful that it has never happened again. On February 21, 1956, snow covered the seaside resort of Arcachon, enclosing its inhabitants in cottony silence. About ten years old, Chantal Thomas saw, a photograph shows, her father putting on skis to reach the city center. What could be more contradictory, in the collective imagination, than sand and snow? Because she is resolutely “On the side of the friable and the evanescent”, the author of Memory cafes and of Memories of the low tide brings them together in an autobiographical story that explores, in text and images, a material familiar to its loyal readers.

“Mourning returns unexpectedly”

Initiated by Colette Fellous, who manages the beautiful “Traits et portraits” collection at the Mercure de France, Sand and snow begins in the miniature ocean of a Jacuzzi that opens the floodgates of remembrance. It is the time of childhood and adolescence, the beach games that the narrator shares with her younger brother, Thierry, and her best friend, Lucile, fishing trips and boat trips with a melancholy father and mutic. Arm of the sea contained by the land, the wise basin of Arcachon contrasts with the delicious danger of the waves of Cap Ferret, a field of love experiences in the bunkers of the Second World War.

A traveler attached to the sensations and the moment rather than to places where to take root, Chantal Thomas loves hotel rooms and cafes, “The iodized thrill of the oyster” and the scarlet hue of the maple leaves that kindle Japanese autumn. As “The hand which runs on the paper makes circles and loops, file straight, zigzag”, his writing follows the capricious movement of memory, progressing to the rhythm of erudite digressions: the historian Jules Michelet, who wanted to secure housewives, elegantly takes it for his rank.

As one would break a straitjacket, the real subject of the book is revealed along the way: the absence of the father, who died on January 2 at the age of 43 in the solitude of a clinic room. Overnight, Chantal Thomas, who was then 17, gave up everything that linked her to this accomplished sportsman with enigmatic beauty, resistant to Lyon and industrial designer in a paper factory. Everything except skiing. The ” hidden “ which covered the mourning is torn during a stay in the Pyrenees, then in a stall of Kyoto where an old postcard exhumates the repressed wound. “Mourning comes back unexpectedly, like dreams, with dreams, or else as a fatality”, writes Chantal Thomas at the end of this text which weaves a subtle dialogue with the photographs of Allen S. Weiss and brings to light, thanks to an extreme change of scenery, the bond which united her to this father “Dead of silence”.