Magaly Medina She is known in the entertainment industry for her fearsome ampays, which have made her one of the most influential figures on Peruvian television. The figure of ATV has been characterized by capturing many celebrities red-handed and exposing them in each program.

Among her varied catalog of ampays, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” has collected countless images of many characters from ‘chollywood’, as she has called our Peruvian show business, in different situations, such as: infidelities, fights, parties clandestine etc

However, we must not forget the first “victim” of Magaly Medina who was captured by her cameras. In this note we tell you who starred in the first ampay and how that event was that marked a before and after in Peruvian television entertainment programs.

Who was the protagonist of Magaly Medina’s first ampay?

The “lucky one” who gave Magaly Medina the first ampay was the actor Paul Martin, who appeared very casual in some images that the driver exhibited on December 18, 1997.

“Here is the video where Paul Martin is seen in Varadero, Cuba, away from the cameras, away from the people who know him here in Lima. See how unprejudiced he is when no one sees him.” he mentioned on his show before presenting the report.

In the images he showed, the famous actor can be seen having a great time in a Cuban nightclub, which he attended wearing few clothes. He took advantage of the fact that he was away from the cameras to be able to demonstrate his facet as a dancer. At one point in the recording, the infiltrated cameraman manages to capture two women who take off the only garment that covered his private parts, for which he was fully exposed.

What did Magaly Medina say after exposing the suggestive images of Paul Martin?

It is worth mentioning that, in those years, the report did not include the reporter’s voiceover, so Magaly made her comments after showing the actor’s video.

“I stayed like this (covers his mouth). Paul Martin, what is that, my God. For now, this is the favorite video to win the prize that we have been announcing since the beginning of our program” he expressed.

Magaly Medina remembers her first ampay

During a visit that Magaly Medina made to the “JB en ATV” program, in April 2022, the driver was asked about the first ampay that she broadcast in her show space and remembered the moment when her cameras captured the national actor Paul Martin.

“It was that of Paul Martín in Cuba; but it wasn’t the one that got the welt, that was him dancing in dental floss. The (first) one who got a welt was from Carlos Thorton and Bárbaro Cayo “he mentioned in the Jorge Benavides program.

The other ampay who marked Magaly Medina

Recently, Magaly Medina visited the set of “JB en ATV” and took the opportunity to reveal several behind-the-scenes episodes of his controversial show program. The driver left more than one speechless by revealing that she had not aired a second ampay of Barbara Keywho had already been recorded in a compromising situation with the actor Charles Thorton.

“I didn’t want to talk to her because we were going to get him out. In the end, she talked to everyone and they convinced me (not to take it out). The woman was desperate. She (…) she told me: ‘Look, if you remove that ampay, my ex-husband is going to take my daughters away from me.’ I said: ‘Okay’. She had never done it. (…) I did her a favor and later, one day, she found me in a restaurant and approached me to tell me stupid and a half, “she said.