“Story at the end of the line”, but the actress does not give up and waits for him in tears outside the house

The phrase that stands out on the actress's Instagram profile, “Per aspera ad astra” (“through difficulties, up to the stars”), represents hope (and a wish) for her future.

There is also an air of crisis for another public figure, the actress of “Cesaroni” and “L'allieva”. We're not just talking about the Ferragnez, because the world of entertainment is full of dream love stories such as deep crises and traumatic separations. The photos published by 'Gente' showed aAlessandra Mastronardi unprecedented, but above all that no one expected.

The actress was photographed with a drawn face, a decidedly melancholy expression and a dull look. In a word, she looked desperate. The photographs that emerged in the magazine return an image of Alessandra Mastronardi that contrasts sharply with the smile and sunny presence to which she had accustomed us.

The cause of this change? It seems that the end of her marriage to the dentist Gianpaolo Sannino has come very quickly. They just passed eight months after the wedding and it is hard to believe that the story has come to an end so soon. There had been talk for a while about a crisis that arrived quickly, a few months after the wedding, but now there seems to be some confirmation, also thanks to photographic “testimonies”.

According to the weekly 'Gente', the couple they would no longer live together. Sannino would have left the marital home and Alessandra Mastronardi would not resign herself to loneliness, so much so that she was spotted while she was waiting for him outside the house in the car.

The crisis, on the other hand, has become clear also on social media. It has not escaped the notice of insiders that the two no longer follow each other, they have also deleted their wedding photos and no longer wear their wedding ring. In short, a social and factual separation between the doctor and Alessandra Mastronardi, evidently very disappointed by the relationship.

It's a bitter birthday for the actress. Mastronardi, in fact, celebrated her 38th birthday without her husband, still surrounded by the affection of her sister and some of her friends. It seems to be a really deep pain that Alessandra Mastronardi is trying to face with courage. The phrase that stands out on her Instagram profile, “Per aspera ad astra” (“through difficulties, up to the stars”), certainly represents a message of hope for her future.

What does fate have in store for the actress? Only time will tell. The reasons for the breakup still remain unknown, but it is possible that there were misunderstandings and irremediable difficulties, even if shortly after the wedding.