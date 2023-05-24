Christie’s photo After Marten and Oopjen in 2015 Jan and Jaapgen have now surfaced, two ‘rediscovered’ portraits attributed to Rembrandt of a couple from the early seventeenth century. Auction house Christie’s in London speaks of a ‘monumental rediscovery’. The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam supports Christie’s attribution of the two portraits to Rembrandt. According to researchers from Christie’s and the Rijksmuseum, Rembrandt painted the portraits in 1635. Jan is said to have painted the Leiden plumber Jan Willemsz. van der Pluym (1565-1644) and Jaapgen, his wife, Jaapgen Carels (1565-1640). The portraits are since 1824 never seen in public again. Christie’s will auction the small, oval portraits on July 6 in London.

If he puts his kidney up for auction, he’ll make it

The collector offers. Via the live stream he sees how his representative in London raises her hand. The camera pans, the auctioneer, visible from the waist down like a hand puppet, stands relaxed behind his lectern. It’s cool; the people wear outdoor ties around their necks. “Now look at it,” he says through his phone – they will bid. Rembrandt. What do you want. “Is that your natural hair color?” he asks his deputy, “are you cold?”

His deputy is silent. He offers again, to get her back in the picture. There is nothing to read on her face. Bidding is fast. The auctioneer gestures with long arms alternately to both sides of the room.

“I am concerned about Jaapgen, that is, the woman,” says the collector and he bids very high, then his representative appears again. He may miss a few boats. “It speaks for my mother.”

The deputy shields her mouth with her hand: “This is going fast.”

“The eyes. That big nose.”

He looks at the print of Jaapgen and her husband in front of him. “Even Mother’s right eye drooped a bit. I can’t see your eye color from here.”

“Get on?”

Get on. His daughter can go to a cheaper school. Someone in the room has risen, shouts something unintelligible, the auctioneer makes the gesture of a ruler who calms the plebs. The ties are off.

“There is only one photograph of my mother,” the collector continues.

Someone else stands up in the room. Could it be those climate people? He asks his representative to look into the camera, but she doesn’t. Then he takes the wooden picture frame with his mother in it in his hand.

“In that picture she is sitting on a lawn chair. She looks amused past the camera, is very young. However. Her cheeks. Like she was always chewing something.”

The concentration in the room returns, as you can hear from the silence.

“By means of?”

As a child he already knew the photo; then it lay loose in a drawer. When he saw him, his stomach hurt. He had never looked at him that way.

“By means of.” The collector is over his limit, but he will come up with something. “Who took that picture? Dad didn’t know them yet. There are pictures of him, of my brothers, of me. She made it. Is someone taking pictures of you?”

“Taiwan keeps going.”

He moves his phone to his other ear. The heat rising from the auction visitors lingers in his office. It is dark there, except for what is bathed in the light of his computer screen.

He can sell his house in New Zealand.

“She died at fifty-five. At her funeral we spoke: she loved us. She really loved us, you know? By means of.”

If he puts all his pieces and a kidney up for auction, he’ll make it.

It is dark around Jaapgen. There is no world around her. He also doesn’t know what that world should look like. Sometimes Jan, her husband, must have walked around in it. In his portrait you can see the rich plumber drawing up receipts in his mind, counting his staff. You can imagine his hands and his walk along the Leiden canals.

The live stream freezes for a moment. The deputy is frozen with her hand in the air. Then the stream fast forwards, ending with the auctioneer pointing to the wrong side of the room, where his delegate is not. From the collector’s desk, his mother looks past him. As if the photographer is behind him.

“What was she thinking? To who?”

His deputy says nothing. There is still bidding, but slower. The thought of his mother’s face on someone else’s wall. He can sell his house. Only one wall, he needs.

“Go on,” he yells.

She’s his. He keeps repeating himself until it’s true.

