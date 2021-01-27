One day, the father of this 7-year-old girl named Constance left. He was told he was going to work very far. Then she will live some days with him and “her boyfriend”. We explain things to her that she doesn’t understand. We ask her if she understands, she says yes. Later she understands: “Your father is a queer. “ Later still, a “friend” will tell him: “Ah yes, the old homo who died of dasse. ” The 1980s, the heyday of verlan and AIDS. Constance Joly’s father died, among the first. Over the Rainbow is this “Story that begins with someone leaving”. Childhood story like the others, which we find in shots of old photos, smells, colors. Childhood not like the others, also, the madeleines of the little girl, then of the teenager have the bitterness of this generation “Who lives too hard” and who paid a heavy price for it. Constance Joly follows with finesse and sensitivity the trail of memories, stories found, recomposed, reinvented, radiant and tragic, in this touching and true novel. A. N.