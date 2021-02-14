The federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, who was the engine of two convictions that the former head of state had, sent his condolences to the family of former president Carlos Menem

On a note, he said “a knight has died. In adversity he was exemplary and that chivalry was demonstrated until his death “when he sent his condolences for the death of former judge Jorge Urso, who in 2001 gave him preventive detention in the case of the illegal sale of arms to Ecuador and Croatia.

“He did not resort to mafia operations to attempt impunity”, said in an implicit allusion to Vice President Cristina Kirchner who promoted Operation Puf against Stornelli, former judge Claudio Bonadio and the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

Differentiated Cristina de Menem who “He faced all charges with dignity” before the Justice in the case of arms and Rural, among others, in which Stornelli intervened.

“My condolences to Zulema and Zulemita and their grandchildren “said the prosecutor Stornelli, who was the engine of two of the court cases faced by the former head of state.

