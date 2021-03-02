Federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli asked federal judge Ariel Lijo on Tuesday investigate Elisa Carrió’s complaint according to which there could have been negotiated with the purchase and sale of YPF shares during the negotiation of your foreign debt.

Among other measures of evidence, the prosecutor requested that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is asked for a report on the variation of the shares during the negotiations of the last months. The suspicion is if someone had inside information to buy and sell shares that fell to floors if previous and then recovered 8 percent.

He also wants to know how much money from retirees the ANSeS invested in YPF and how La Cámpora distributes the company’s official advertising.

The request, made by Paula Oliveto and the rest of the deputies of the Civic Coalition bloc, was added to the case in which an alleged “emptying” of the state oil company is being investigated with the controversial re-nationalization of 2012. In this case, they are charged with the Vice President Cristina Kirchner, former Minister of Economy and Governor Axel Kicillof and former Secretary for Planning Coordination, Roberto Baratta, among others.

Carrió and his bloc of national deputies denounced, at the beginning of February, alleged maneuvers with the renegotiation of the oil company’s debt.

They aimed at various modifications to the offer to negotiate its debt made by the board of YPF -controlled by La Cámpora- causing a considerable fall and rise in the shares of the oil company on Wall Street.

The pressure from Cristina Kirchner to remove the outgoing YPF president, Guillermo Nielsen, and his replacement by the deputy governor of Santa Cruz, Pablo Gonzalez, “The ups and downs of stocks increased even more”the complaint affirmed.

“This fact motivated oscillations lto share prices allowing all kinds of financial speculation and significant earnings to those who had inside information “, warned the presentation.

The presentation stated that “it is implausible to think that these events they do not have the endorsement of President Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner”.

To clarify the circumstances investigated, Stornelli asked Lijo a series of test measures:

– Be free warrant of presentation with search in a subsidiary nature to the company YPF SA in order to collect records, actions and / or reports that have been drawn up on the occasion of the debt restructuring process that YPF SA maintains with its bondholders, as of December 2019. The debt is about 6.2 billion dollars.

– The prosecutor wants to rebuild the evolution and scope of the different proposals that had been aired; b) the actions and / or records and / or file drawn up as a result of the planning, budget, development and expenses incurred by the company in advertising and marketing during the year 2019, among others.

– The General Inspection of Justice is required to copy the statutes, balance sheets and all other actions related to YPF SA, YPF Luz, GE and the Chinese Silk Road Fund.

– The National Securities Commission is required to carry out a report on the stock market movement of YPF SA shares from 2019 onwards.

– The Financial Information Unit (FIU) is required to report if alerts related to the purchase and sale of YPF SA shares were detected or of its associates from the year 2019 to the present, and, where appropriate, send in paper and / or digital format the actions carried out in this regard; – The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange is required to make a report aimed at determining the fluctuations suffered by the shares of the company YPF SA.

– The FGS, dependent on the ANSeS, is required to report on its shareholding in YPF SA

– The necessary means are arbitrated so that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States reports if there are complaints against YPF SA and if it received any type of sanction, and, where appropriate, send the records that account for it.

