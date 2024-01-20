Chiavari – Night of work for the Rapallo and Chiavari dei detachments fire fighters due to problems caused by gusts of winds from the north that reached 100 km/h in some areas of the Ligurian East. Trees fallen on the roads from San Maurizio dei Monti, to Bracco, to Cavi di Lavagna and Chiavari in via Parma and a dangerous electricity pole.

The Municipality of Chiavari had to issue an ordinance prohibiting the use of tents and umbrellas by over 500 street vendors present for the traditional Sant'Antonio fair.

Sharp drop in temperatures from the coast to the hinterland it fell below zero in Santo Stefano d'Aveto, -3°C at the Cento Croci pass in the municipality of Varese Ligure with a perceived temperature of -9°C and strong gusts along the entire state road 523 Sestri Levante-passo di One Hundred Crosses.

Warning for strong gale force winds in Genoa also for today, January 20th. The ordinances are therefore in force which provide for the prohibition of transit on the elevated road to two-wheeled vehicles, tarpaulins and vans; the closure of gardens, parks and cemeteries to the public.