“Donald Trump is no longer an untouchable.” So Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of the story that led to the indictment of the former president, thus expresses her satisfaction in an interview with the Times of London. “Now he’s the one being grabbed,” she added, joking about Trump’s infamous sexist and vulgar quip used to describe his approach to women. As for being afraid of him, she doesn’t talk about it: “I saw him naked, dressed, he certainly won’t scare me anymore”.

The porn star, to whom the tycoon paid 130,000 dollars in 2016 to keep their sexual relationship hidden in 2006, later said that she is not afraid of having to face Trump in a courtroom, because she has seen him naked and “it is not possible that can be more frightening with clothes on”. But she said she was worried about what could happen if protests erupted in New York and in the country: “However the story ends, there will be violence, and there will be injuries and deaths – she said – potentially from all this there could be many things, but also many negative things.

Daniels also denounces the violence against him by Trump supporters: “At first they said I was looking for money, they called me a liar, a prostitute, but now they tell me ‘we will kill you’,” he said. A great horse lover, a passion in which she invested part of the 130,000 dollars paid by Trump, Daniels finally said that “ironically, I received the news of the indictment while I was riding a horse called Ransom”.