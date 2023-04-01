The well-known “Stormy Daniels case” will be the first that will force Donald Trump, former president of the United States (2017-2021) to testify in court for a criminal offense against you.

This Thursday, in a historic statement by a New York jury, the billionaire was indicted in the case investigating a alleged irregular payment of $130,000 to buy Daniels silence in 2016.

But the porn actress She is not the only woman with whom the former president of the United States has been involved in a scandal.

The following is a compilation of the women who have accused Trump some kind of inappropriate behavior.

Stormy Daniels, porn actress and stripper

In 2006, Stormy met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament. Photo: AFP / Instagram @thestormydaniels

Stephanie Clifford, born in Baton Rouge (Louisana) in March 1979, is a porn actress known as Stormy Daniels and It has been the key piece so that the New York Prosecutor’s Office has been able to impute the former president of the United States Donald Trump for paying him to buy his silence.

In 2006, when Daniels was a 27-year-old porn star and Donald Trump a 60-year-old renowned New York businessman They had, according to the actress, an “uncomfortable and unexpected” sexual encounter on a golf outing in the Lake Tahoe region, located between the states of California and Nevada.

Trump (who was already married to Melania Knauss at the time) denies it, but the truth is that the former president’s lawyer Michael Cohen acknowledged paying Daniels $130,000 in the last leg of the 2016 presidential election campaign for her to keep quiet.

The Daniels case is the first to end in an indictment against Donald Trump and is, in turn, the first criminal indictment against a former president of the United States.

Karen McDougal, teacher and Playboy magazine model

Karen McDougal kept handwritten notes about the relationship, which she said began in 2006, when Trump taped an episode of his reality show “The Apprentice.” Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

. Her alleged relationship with Trump was uncovered when the FBI found a recording in the office of attorney Michael Cohen in which the two discuss payments to the former Playboy model.

The relationship was confirmed by McDougal in March 2016.who even publicly apologized for his affair to the wife of the Republican tycoon, Melania Trump.

Elizabeth Jean Carroll, journalist and columnist for Elle

American journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll.

She claims she was raped by Trump in the 1990s In New York. Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he contemptuously denied the accusation.

Jessica Leeds

Jessica Leeds is a New York woman who accuses former President Donald Trump of misconduct when he was traveling on a plane that had left New York in the 1980s. Leeds disclosed the case to The New York Times in October 2016.

Kristin Anderson, currently a photographer

At the time of the allegations against Donald Trump, Anderson was an aspiring model. Anderson told The Washington Post that in the early 1990s Trump groped her in a nightclub from New York.

Jill Harth

Business woman who, together with her then-boyfriend, held several business meetings with Trump in 1992 and 1993. In them She affirms that the tycoon had unwanted sexual intentions towards her.

Cathy Heller

Speaking to the British newspaper The Guardian, this 63-year-old woman accuses Trump of trying to kiss her against her will in the complex that the Republican billionaire owns in Palm Beach, Florida in 1997. – Temple Taggart, Miss Utah and a participant in the Miss USA pageant in 1997, alleges that Trump gave her an unauthorized hug and tried to kiss her during rehearsals of the gala of this contest.

Temple Taggart

Taggart, Miss Utah and 1997 Miss USA contestant, Alleges Trump Gave Her an Unconsensual Hug and Tried to Kiss Her during the rehearsals of the gala of this contest.

Karena Virginia, yoga instructor

In October 2016 accused Trump of grabbing her arm and touching her breast when waiting for a car to attend the US Open in New York, in 1998.

Donald Trump, former president of the United States (2017-2021) has multiple investigations against him.

Mindy McGillivray

Mindy McGillivray revealed to the Palm Beach Post that she had been groped by Trump at the Mar a Lago complexwhere he was working as an assistant to a photographer hired to cover a show at the compound owned by Donald Trump in 2003.

Natasha Stoynoff

Stoynoff, a writer for People magazine, claims that in December 2005 Trump behaved inappropriately with her and that he tried to kiss her against her will during a visit to Mar a Lago. Although Trump denied meeting her, People published a photo of Donald Trump with Stoynoff and other guests on the day of the complaint.

Juliet Huddy

Huddy, a former presenter on Fox television, says Trump tried to kiss her in the building that bears the magnate’s name in New York, on an undetermined date between 2005 and 2006.

Ninni Laaksonen, Miss Finland 2006

In October 2016, just two weeks before the US elections, accused Trump of trying to abuse her during the preparations for the recording of a television program.

rachel crooks

Crooks, a receptionist for a firm based in Trump Tower. As he told The New York Times, Trump tried to kiss her against her will in 2006 after greeting the tycoon in the lobby of the building.

Jessica Drake

Drake, adult film actress and director, says Trump hugged and kissed her without her consent and offered her $10,000 for dinner and attending a party together during a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Mariah Billado

Billado, Miss Vermont Teen 1997 and Miss USA contestant, told BuzzFeed that During the contest Trump entered the locker room where some participants were changing.

Despite the media impact of the news on all channels and supports, not the slightest change in the rhythm of the city has been observed so far. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Bridget Sullivan

Miss New Hampshire 2000 and contestant in miss USA, claimed to have suffered the same experience as Billado in the contest held in 2000 in an interview with BuzzFeed.

Tasha Dixon

In statements to CBS, he assured that like the two previous misses Trump entered the locker room while the contestants were changing.

Jennifer Murphy

Contestant on the show The Aprentice, hosted by Donald Trump. She affirms that in 2006 the now former president kissed her on the lips after a job interview.

The jury voted this Thursday to accuse the former president

Summer Zervos

during a press conference accused Trump of trying to kiss her and touch her breasts in a room at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles in 2007.

Cassandra Sears

Searles is Miss Washington 2013 and a contestant in the Miss USA pageant.

In June 2016, she posted on her Facebook account that during the Miss USA 2013 pageant, Trump treated her and other female colleagues like cattle and property.

