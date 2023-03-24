While everyone waits to know if Donald Trump will be indicted and arrested in the Stormy Daniels case, his wife Melania does everything to ignore the story of the 130,000 dollars paid to the porn star to buy her silence about the extramarital affair with the tycoon. This is what “People” reports, citing sources who explain that the former first lady “continues to be angry and doesn’t even want to hear about the story” of the porn star who claims that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a few months after her birth of Baron, the son that the former president had with his third wife.

The former first lady”he wants to ignore it in hopes it will pass, but he shows no solidarity with Trump“, add the sources. “She knows who her husband is and wants to remain optimistic, surrounded by her family and few friends” they continue, underlining that Melania leads a “separate life” from Trump, in different rooms although they often dine together or attend events at the resort’s private club.

“She is happy to be in Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her, with whom she never talks about the reality or the negative things about her husband”, the sources continue, recalling that the parents also live in the Trump residence in Florida of Melania, who moved to the United States from Slovenia, and son Baron, now 17.

“A dear boy who has a family around him who loves him – they say of Trump’s youngest child – the mother is very protective, but he is free to go around Mar-a-Lago”. “Melania loves the climate and atmosphere of Palm Beach, she is happy to stay here, regardless of what happens to Donald will be fine”, conclude the well-informed sources of the US magazine.

Among the many accusations of improper sexual behavior that have reached her husband in recent years, Daniels’ accusations have always particularly irritated Melania since in 2018 the news of the payment of 130 thousand dollars to the woman who threatened to reveal was revealed for the first time the relationship with Trump during the 2016 election campaign to the press.