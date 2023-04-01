Donald Trump prepares to be arrested for the court case that Stormy Daniels is leading. The tycoon will experience what no other former president of the United States has experienced: having his fingerprints taken and taking a photo for the mugshot. But he, true to himself, will “fight” the charges on his way to the 2024 presidential elections.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump on criminal charges for a payment of $130,000 in cash to a porn actress to buy his silence during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The former president denies breaking the law and accuses the Manhattan district attorney who filed the charges, Democrat Alvin Bragg, of launching a “political witch hunt.”

Despite the media impact of the news on all channels and supports, not the slightest change in the rhythm of New York has been observed so far. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Stormy Daniels speaks out after historic decision

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, opened up about what’s to come with the indictment call.

“A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what his job is, or what his bank account says, he must be held accountable for the things he has said and done, and justice is served,” he said in a statement. interview with british newspaper The Times.

In addition, she was proud to be on her way to a “vindication” of her rights.

“But it’s bittersweet. (Trump) has done much worse than he should have been brought down sooner. I’m fully aware of the folly of being a porn star. But it’s also poetic,” she commented.

Of course, he said he was cautious about what could happen at the end of the trial: “Whatever the outcome, it’s going to cause violence, and there will be injuries and deaths. There’s the potential for a lot of good things to come out of this, but either way, a lot of bad things will come out of it, too.”

Previously, he had thanked all the people for the messages of support that have flooded his social networks.

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond…also don’t want to spill my champagne 😜 #teamstormy Merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. —Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

What will happen to Trump?

Donald Trump, who lives in Florida, must appear in court in New York to be formally notified of the charges against him. Like any other detainee, the millionaire will have to give his name, age, profession and undergo fingerprinting and be photographed.

According to his attorney Joe Tacopina, he will not be handcuffed, but he may have to walk the halls in the presence of the media. Democratic prosecutors will try to delight themselves by “parading him,” Tacopina told NBC.

He will then appear before a New York state judge, before whom he will plead “not guilty,” the lawyer said.

The case will be handled, according to the US press, by Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the Trump Organization tax fraud trial last year. This magistrate “HATES ME,” wrote Donald Trump. As soon as this process takes place, the trial can begin.

*With information from AFP