Trump case, the worldwide popularity of Stormy Daniel

Stormy Daniels is the character of the moment in the United States and among the hottest in the rest of the world as well: the Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation and the alleged payment of 130 thousand dollars that, in 2016, the former president Donald Trump he would have corresponded to the pornstar to induce her not to speak publicly about their relationship is constantly on the front pages of the main newspapers made in the USA.

And as this case grows, so does people’s curiosity about the professional background of Stormy Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford).

Stormy Daniels and the search boom on Pornhub

Searches for the actress are booming on Pornhub. According to Jezebel, the search key “Stormy+Daniels” in the last two days it increased by 32.4 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. On Tuesday the searches for “Stormy Daniels” they were 662,319.

Plus 500 percent of the too keyword “Stormy” and the peak was recorded between one and half past two in the afternoon (Eastern Standard Time), the time when Trump showed up in Manhattan to turn himself in.

In short, given the new success it is having on Pornhub after Trump’s indictmentStormy Daniels could also be thinking about a future return…

Stormy Daniels, merchandising boom

It is not enough. There Daniels also saw a sharp increase in the merchandising which he sells on his website, which includes autographed calendars for 25 dollars, autographed photos without bra (price around 20 dollars) e T-shirts with the #TeamStormy logo

