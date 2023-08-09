The United States and some Indo-Pacific countries face the fury of nature as various storms and a relentless typhoon challenge the response capacity of the authorities, this in the midst of a summer that leaves records and extreme weather conditions.

Downed power poles and traffic lights, damaged homes and trees on highways, these are the visible damage left in their wake by powerful storms and tornadoes in several US states, leaving millions without power.

This Tuesday, August 8, at least two people lost their lives due to intense weather conditions, while thousands of flights were canceled or delayed. Travelers have been warned about potential disruptions at airports in several major cities, including New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route 140 in Westminster, Maryland, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after severe storms moved through the area Monday through the night. AP – Jerry Jackson

The storms, which brought destructive winds and golf ball-sized hail, generated more than 900 damage reports across the country.

North Carolina and South Carolina were particularly hard hit, with nearly 300 reports coming from this region. The Storm Prediction Center reported that more than 29.5 million people were under tornado watches on the day of the weather events.

One of the hardest-hit locations was Knoxville, Tennessee, where a tornado touched down with winds up to 130 mph causing extensive damage.

Although power has been restored to many customers in this area, thousands are still without power and repair work is expected to take several days.

A fallen utility pole rests on a car at the intersection of Route 140 and Market Street in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday, August 7, 2023. © AP

As the storm system moved northeast, areas of New England also experienced heavy rain and possible flash flooding. Turbulent weather is expected to continue to affect much of the eastern United States through the week, which could present additional challenges for outdoor activities and travel.

However, the United States is not the only country facing extreme weather events. Several Asian countries are also being strongly affected by the cyclones and only in China were records confirmed for heavy rains that had not been seen for a decade.

Typhoon Khanun continues to threaten Japan

The Japanese archipelago continued to face the threat of Typhoon Khanun, which left its mark of destruction as it passed through various regions. Meteorological authorities are closely monitoring this phenomenon, which has been causing heavy rains and strong winds since last week.

Khanun, the sixth Indo-Pacific typhoon of the season, slowly approached southwest Japan, raising concerns about possible further damage from extreme weather conditions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued alerts for strong winds and heavy rain, warning of the possibility of overflows and dangerous waves.

High waves caused by Tropical Storm Khanun batter a port on Amami Oshima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, southern Japan on Monday, August 7, 2023. PA

The phenomenon began to make landfall as a powerful typhoon, it lost strength as it moved north, although it maintained significant winds of up to 144 km/h. Despite its weakening, the alert was maintained due to the prolonged influence of the system in the region.

Thus, the storm especially affected the Kyushu region in southern Japan, where rainfall was expected to reach up to 400 mm in 24 hours. Towns like Amami were also threatened by rain, with forecasts of up to 300mm.

The JMA highlighted the possibility that these rainfalls would greatly exceed normal for this time of year.

A tree sitting on its side after being uprooted by strong winds brought on by Typhoon Khanun in Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture, on August 2, 2023. Hundreds of thousands of southern Japanese residents were without power on August 2. August when the powerful typhoon approached the island, bringing strong winds and torrential rain. © AFP

Khanun’s impact was notable in the Okinawa archipelago, where it left significant damage. As it moved north, it was expected to affect the western part of the island of Kyushu. The JMA urged the population to take precautions and prepare for climatic contingencies.

Evacuations in South Korea

The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea faces imminent disruption as authorities decided to evacuate tens of thousands of young scouts due to the threat of Tropical Storm Khanun. In this country, the combination of the storm and the unprecedented heat wave imposed new challenges for the organizers.

The South Korean government, after considering difficulties caused by extreme heat, hygiene issues and land use disputes, opted to hold the 12-day gathering of scouts, even as some contingents, such as scouts British and American, withdrew over the weekend due to adverse conditions.

World Scout Jamboree attendees prepare to leave a scout camp in Buan, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site ahead of the looming Tropical Storm Khanun, authorities said Monday. AP – Kim Myung-nyeon

However, last Monday, the authorities announced the decision to evacuate the coastal camp in Saemangeum, in response to warnings about Tropical Storm Khanun heading towards the Korean Peninsula.

More than 37,000 scouts, from 156 countries, took down their tents and were transferred in more than 1,000 vehicles to places of refuge in and around Seoul. This decision marked a milestone in the history of the World Scout Jamborees, being the first time they faced such a complex challenge.

Scouts prepare to leave the World Scout Jamboree camp in Buan, North Jeolla province on August 8, 2023. On August 7, the organizers of the World Scout Jamboree called on the host country South Korea to evacuate.” urgently” to tens of thousands of children from their camp in the face of a typhoon, just days after a heat wave caused mass illness among the scouts. AFP – ANTHONY WALLACE

Tropical storm Khanun, which has hit southwestern Japan with heavy rain and wind, will hit South Korea on Thursday, August 10, according to forecasts. Local authorities implemented disaster prevention measures, such as the closure of coastal areas and hiking trails.

The safety of the young participants was the top priority and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged effective implementation of the measures.

As nations grapple with these climate challenges, the summer of 2023 is witnessing a series of extreme weather conditions around the world that are testing the resilience of communities and highlighting the need for an effective response to the severity of change. climate.

With information from AP, EFE and local media