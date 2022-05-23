Monday, May 23, 2022
Storms Thunderstorms ravage Canada – hundreds dead and hundreds of thousands without electricity

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World Europe
The Ministry of the Environment also warned of new thunderstorms.

In Canada several people have died and hundreds of thousands are still without electricity after severe thunderstorms ravaged the provinces of Quebec and Ontario on Saturday, news channels say CBC and CNN.

According to the Canadian CBC, at least eight people would have died in the storms. U.S. CNN, meanwhile, writes that five would have died in the storms.

According to a hydroelectric company operating in the Quebec region, the storm cut off electricity to an estimated 550,000 customers at worst, and even less than 300,000 of Sunday’s approximately 4.5 million customers. was told be without electricity.

In Ontario in turn is told at least 350,000 were without electricity on Saturday. Even on Sunday, there were still about 200,000 customers, according to CNN.

The Canadian Department of the Environment updated its local weather forecast in Quebec from Sunday afternoon. Parts of the province were again warned of severe thunderstorms.

In addition, tornadoes have been warned in parts of the province of New Brunswick. The majority of the province has also been warned of thunderstorms.

Some cities have declared emergencies for storm damage and urged residents to stay home so authorities can focus on repairing the damage to road traffic instead of curbing traffic jams.

In the country’s capital, Ottawa, authorities estimate that it could take several days to clean up the storm damage.

At a press conference on Sunday night, the director of the Ottawa Rescue Department Kim Ayotte said the CBC said it was surprised by the scale of the storm. Ayotte described the storm as hitting it hard and fast.

Ministry of the Environment according to Ottawa International Airport, winds were measured to blow in gusts at about 33 meters per second.

In Kitchener, Ontario, the gusts are said to have been even more severe. At the city airport, the wind speed had been gusting at 37 meters per second.

