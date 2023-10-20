Storms | Three dead in Britain’s extraordinary rains – ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

The British Met Office issued a rare severe warning due to dangerous weather.

At least three people have died in Scotland and England because of the storm, reports the news agency AFP, among other things. Storm Babet, which is affecting the North Sea region, is heading east towards the Nordic countries.

In the Angus region of Scotland, a 57-year-old woman died after ending up in a river, and a 56-year-old man died after a tree fell on the car he was driving.

In England, a man in his 60s died after he had to save water on a flooded road in the county of Shropshire.

Britain’s The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a rare red category warning due to dangerous weather. Up to 22 centimeters of “exceptional rain” was predicted for the eastern parts of Scotland on Friday and Saturday.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said a member of the local council Jill Scottaccording to which the words homes are flooded.

“An estimated half of the usual rainfall for the whole of October will fall tonight and tomorrow in areas already badly hit by exceptional rainfall,” Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said according to AFP.