WEATHER agency AEMET predicts that a storm brewing in the Gulf of Cadiz may threaten the good weather prevailing in the province of Malaga over the coming days.

Temperatures will remain stable over the weekend with Saturday seeing highs of between 20 and 22ºC and clear skies.

From Saturday the wind will change, with easterly gusts bringing in a weather phenomenon known in Spanish as a ‘gout cold’ or DANA (Depresion Aislada en Niveles Altos or Isolated Depression in high levels), which is currently forming to the west of the province .

Rains are expected as of next Wednesday threatening to ruin Easter week.

Despite rains predicted for next week, the weather forecast is actually typical for this time of the year.

Two days of rain is the norm for the eight days between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday in Spain’s most southern region, with sunny weather prevailing the rest of the days and highs of 21 and 23ºC expected this Easter in Malaga.

According to AEMET, the temperature in general has increased by one degree in Spain in 2020 compared to the period between 1981 and 2010 and rainfall in Malaga has decreased by 15%.

In fact, this year has so far been one of the driest and warmest on record across virtually the entire province.

