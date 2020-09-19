Storms There have been so many hurricanes in the Atlantic that the alphabet was running out

This is only the second time that meteorologists have had to resort to the Greek alphabet when naming the Atlantic hurricanes.

Meteorologists have had to adopt the Greek alphabet when naming hurricanes raging in the Atlantic Ocean. The Greek alphabet has only had to be used once before.

This year’s hurricane season has been so lively that the spectrum of names commonly in use was exhausted by a tropical storm called Wilfred on Friday. The list of names has been pre-defined by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Wilfredin since then, alpha and beta storms have now formed in the Atlantic, the latter of which is expected to turn into a hurricane over the weekend, says the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC.

According to the NHC, the wind speeds of Beta in the Gulf of Mexico have been about 18 meters per second.

At the same time, sub-tropical storm Alpha formed on the other side of the ocean less than 200 kilometers from the coast of Portugal. However, according to the NHC, Alfa is no longer expected to intensify and the storm winds it caused have blown at around 20 meters per second.

Currently, Hurricane Teddy is also moving in the mid-Atlantic, intensifying into a four-category hurricane, making it the second strongest on the five-step hurricane scale in Saffir-Simpson. Teddy may pass the British island of Bermuda up close. Hurricane Paulette passed through the area just a week ago.

WMO the list defined by consists of a total of 21 names. The names of men and women alternate in the list in alphabetical order and change every year. WMO selects names for the list that are easily identifiable in an area where multiple languages ​​are spoken. For the above reason, names beginning with x, y, or z are not eligible for the list.

If the list runs out, the Meteorological Organization will name the storms according to the Greek alphabet. In addition to alpha and beta, the names of the storms may thus include gamma and delta, among others. This year, the list of names ran out in the middle of an exceptionally active hurricane season.

Among other things weather.comA meteorologist at The Weather Company, which runs the site MJ Ventrice told Twitter that this is only the second time in history that the Greek alphabet has had to be introduced. The Alpha storm was first seen in 2005.

Ventrice also tweeted that Alfa was reached a month earlier than the previous time. In 2005, the Alpha storm, he said, occurred on October 22nd.

In 2005 Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma hit the south coast of the United States. Katrina wreaked havoc in Louisiana and severely ravaged the city of New Orleans, among others, while the latter Wilma ravaged Florida.

The names Katrina and Wilma have been removed from the WMO list altogether because of the scale of the devastation they have caused. In addition, at least the names Maria, Irma and Harvey have been removed from the tour for the same reason.