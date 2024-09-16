Storms | “The situation is very serious” – Pictures show the destruction of Storm Boris in Europe

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Storm Boris has caused floods in Central and Eastern Europe. A state of emergency has been declared in Austria and Poland, and the area around Vienna has been declared a disaster zone. It has snowed exceptionally early and exceptionally much in the Alps. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the rain situation will ease on Tuesday.

At least sixteen people have died in Central and Eastern Europe in floods caused by storm Boris. In addition, several people were missing on Monday.

The area surrounding Vienna, the capital of Austria was announced as a disaster area. Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk declared a state of emergency in the country due to a natural disaster.

Traces of a flood along a canal connected to the Danube in Vienna on Monday.

in Romania at least six people died and hundreds lost their homes. According to the authorities, at least 273 people had been rescued from their homes amid the floods. In some areas, three months’ worth of rain fell in just twelve hours.

The floodwaters have been up to 1.5 meters deep in places. Thousands of homes have suffered severe damage and hundreds of people have had to stay in temporary camps.

The heaviest rain was in the Czech Republic, where a Flood Warning was still in effect in more than 200 places on Monday.

Czech authorities said on Monday that at least one person had died and seven were missing. According to the authorities, there were more than 10,500 people evacuee because of the floods. The pictures show how people wade through flooded streets in the city of Opava.

People walk across a flooded street in the town of Opava in the Moravian region of the Czech Republic.

In the town of Jeseníke in the Olomouc region, there were three people on Monday missing after their car fell into the river. The floodwaters had cut off roads and railways, and isolated areas. Some of the flood affected areas were without electricity.

The rains were expected to continue in the Czech region until Wednesday. There were also heavy floods in neighboring Slovakia, and the Danube river, among other things, had swelled beyond its banks.

The Danube, which cuts through Central Europe, overflows its banks in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

There are floods also suffered in Austria and Poland. At least 1,100 buildings had been evacuated in Austria on Monday. Three people had died and a state of emergency was declared in Lower Austria.

The Washington Post toldthat an exceptional amount of snow has accumulated in the Austrian Alps. In some places, it is the first time in the history of measurements that areas are covered with snow in September.

The pictures show how the snow is cleared in September with a snow thrower and how the floodwaters have collected the debris of the destruction with them on the streets of Austrian villages.

Snow is cleared with a snowblower in Austria on a September Saturday.

“The situation is serious and especially very serious in Lower Austria… I ask that you follow the instructions of the rescue services and do not take risks”, the Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer wrote message service at X on Sunday.

Meteorological Institute meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen confirmed on Monday that the situation is very exceptional.

“The rainfall has been really exceptional. The amount of rain for several months came in just a few days, i.e. up to 200-300 milliliters of water,” says Keränen.

According to him, the snowfall is both exceptionally early and plentiful.

“There is up to about a meter of snow in the high mountain areas. It is usually not yet expected”.

A flooded street in Kappeln, Austria on Monday.

According to Keränen, the heavy rains are caused by low pressure that has been in place for several days.

“There could be rain in the same area for a long time. It enabled a special weather system and large amounts of rain,” says Keränen.

According to Keränen, melting snow may cause a flood risk if the weather starts to warm up again. Smaller streams coming down from the mountains can be filled with meltwater.

However, the flood situation should generally ease towards the end of the week.

“The rains will continue on Monday, but on Tuesday the situation would seem to ease, that is, the rains would finally decrease”.