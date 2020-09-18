Storms The Aila storm caused a rare number of rescue missions, power outages in more than 20,000 households

The storm moving east was weakening in the morning, and according to the Meteorologist of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, Aila no longer caused wind damage.

To Finland The Aila storm that hit it seems to have caused the third most rescue missions caused by wind damage in the storms of this millennium, according to the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Tuomo Bergman To STT.

In Finland, more wind damage has been caused by the Janika storm in 2001 and the Tapani and Hannu storms in 2011, which, according to Bergman, hit so consecutively that it has been difficult to distinguish between them.

“There has been so much wind damage that it looks like Storm Aila is taking third place after those,” Bergman said at three in the morning on Friday.

According to the meteorologist, the abundance of wind damage is due to the fact that the gusts were in such a large area and were on Finland for so long that they had time to cause a lot of small-scale wind damage.

“Of course, there is nothing as intense as that caused by the severe summer weather. Here are a few other storms that have made a worse impression on a small area. But here, for the southern and central parts of the country, Storm Aila is quite widespread, ”Bergman summed up.

Aila storm left behind, among other things, extensive disruptions to train traffic, tens of thousands of power outages and hundreds of rescue missions.

After seven o’clock on Friday morning, there were still almost 23,000 customers with electricity, the Energy Industry said electrical fault map. According to the service, there were non-electricity customers in less than 120 municipalities, mainly on the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia and in central Finland.

However, the number of power outages has been declining for some time, and during Thursday, electricity was returned to tens of thousands of households, according to the site.

A tree fell on a train track in Tampere due to a storm cut off all train traffic on Thursday afternoon just before four o’clock. The traffic was interrupted for several hours, and the power line disruption had a multiplier effect on all long-distance train traffic in Southern Finland.

However, traffic was restored in the early evening along one track. The Finnish Rail Administration then said late Thursday night that the repair work on the power line had been completed by half past twelve and all the lines had been put back into use.

VR said on its website after midnight on Friday that train traffic from Tampere was returning to normal.

Rescue services reported hundreds of storm-related rescue missions across Finland during Thursday. The rescue services of Southwest Finland, Central Ostrobothnia and the Pietarsaari region, as well as Ostrobothnia, were told to BTI on Thursday afternoon that the rescue services had about 200–400 tasks during the day. Most of them were related to tree falls, for example on driveways, rolling of tin roofs and runaway boats.

In Malminkartano in Helsinki, Aila felled a 20-meter tree towards the wall of the apartment building. According to the Helsinki Rescue Department, the aspen that fell towards the building broke the glass in the living room of the apartment and pushed to the side of the living room, but did not cause any injuries. The rescue service cleared the fallen tree.

Evening paper said on Thursday night Aila also destroyed the approximately 400-year-old Leino oak in Högnäs, Espoo. According to the newspaper, the protection of the oak was also debated in the courtroom at the turn of the decade.

Among other things, oak was perceived to pose a danger to passers-by. Leino’s oak had been hollow and in poor condition. In 2009, however, the Supreme Administrative Court upheld a decision prohibiting a landowner from felling oak.

The sedation was finally dismantled last year, but the wood had not yet been felled. According to Iltalehti, Leino’s oak was also home to highly endangered carpenter beetles.

Four-hundred-year-old Leino’s oak in Högnäs, Espoo, photographed in 2006. On Thursday, the Aila storm felled the oak.­

Germinate However, moving towards Aila was still weakening from morning to night, and the gusts of wind no longer caused wind damage, according to Bergman. According to the meteorologist, gusts of wind blew at the eastern border of Finland about 15 meters per second from the beginning of the night.

“[Aila] moves there to the Russian side and at the same time weakens. Yes, it felt its greatest strength in this area of ​​Finland, ”Bergman estimates.

In terms of winds, the slow-moving storm peaked in the Gulf of Bothnia and the west coast. Bergman estimates the storm peak was timed for the night between Wednesday and Thursday. There were already gusts of wind blowing at more than 30 meters per second in the Gulf of Bothnia on Wednesday. In the area, stronger winds were timed for Thursdays.

The post-Aila landscape is clear on most of the country on Friday.

According to Bergman, there is still a wind warning of the land in northern Lapland and a rainy area is moving over the northern part of the country. Elsewhere, on the other hand, it is primarily clear or partly cloudy.

“During the day, a bit of a cloud ferry now crosses the southern and central parts of the country. But mainly in the southern and central part of the country it is clear and partly cloudy, ”the meteorologist says.

In addition to northern Lapland, there are still wind warnings in sea areas, and even in northern Ostrobothnia, gusts of wind can be at their strongest at about 15 meters per second. However, the winds should no longer cause damage, Bergman said.

On Friday the temperature is set to rise in the southern and central parts of the country to around 15 degrees Celsius. Compared to the season, it’s a pretty normal temperature, Bergman estimates.

“Quite a nice rainy episode here is coming. Probable rains will not be known until mid-next week. ”

According to Bergman, the weather is warming even more and even a little warmer than usual is known from the beginning of the week.

Temperatures will rise by more than 15 degrees early next week, according to Bergman. However, according to the Meteorologist, the readings of the twenties are already starting to be rarer when we live in late September.

“Quite a warm air mass in that revolves pretty close, [sen] sees what next week will bring when it comes, ”he says.