Storms | Storm Ciarán hits Western Europe, at least five people dead

A record wind speed of 53 meters per second was measured in the western tip of France.

Storm Ciarán has brought strong winds to, for example, southern Britain and France. The news channel, for example, reports on the matter CNNBritish Broadcasting Corporation BBCa French magazine Le Monde and Reuters news agency.

According to local police reports, deaths from the storm have been reported in France, Spain, Holland, Germany and Belgium. The reason has been at least the trees felled by the storm.

According to CNN, the storm has cut power to 1.2 million households in France.

Jersey according to the police, dozens of people were evacuated on the island from the path of the storm on Thursday morning. The strong wind has knocked down trees and damaged roofs, local media reports.

Jersey, located off the coast of France, is an independent crown state under the United Kingdom.

The island’s weather service issued a red, or highest level, warning due to the wind. Residents of Jersey have been instructed to avoid being outdoors.

In addition, all flights were canceled from Jersey and its neighboring islands of Guernsey and Alderney.

A car in Park, a port in Devon, UK, was washed into the sea, but no one was on board.

A car drove along the coast road in Cornwall on Wednesday night as Storm Ciarán arrived in Britain.

People on the beach in Newhaven, Britain on Thursday.

French The strong winds that raged in the northwest are moving to the northern part of the country during the day, said the French weather service Meteo France message service in X (formerly Twitter) from early afternoon.

At least in Brittany and Normandy in France, there have been several power outages. Rescue services warn of fallen trees on the roads.

The roof of a house in the French coastal town of Vannes came off and fell on parked cars.

Trees fell on a road in La Baule-Escoublac, western France.

Also Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warn Storm Ciarán is causing strong winds on the west coast of the country. According to KNMI, the winds can, for example, knock down trees.

In the Netherlands, people have been instructed to work from home. In addition, many domestic and international train and air connections have been cancelled.

At night winds were record high on the French coast in Brittany. The strongest wind speed, i.e. more than 53 meters per second, was measured at the very western tip of France in Plougonvelin. In many places, the wind speed has reached more than 40 meters per second.

Correction 2.11. at 18:13: The article previously read that the storm has cut off electricity for 1.2 million people in France. However, it is about households.