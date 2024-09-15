Storms | Storm Boris continues to batter Europe – “Everyone is afraid”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Storm Boris has caused flooding in Central and Eastern Europe, where at least six people have died. In Austria, one rescuer died and rail traffic was suspended in the eastern part of the country. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk toured the Klodzko district, which was the worst affected by the floods. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called the floods a dramatic consequence of climate change.

At least seven people have died in the floods caused by Storm Boris, which hit Central and Eastern Europe, according to the news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC. It was feared that the number of victims would still rise, as the storm continues and people are still missing.

Austrian authorities said today that one rescuer died in the floods while on rescue duty. In addition, at least one person has drowned in Poland and four are missing in the Czech Republic, the countries’ authorities said today. Romanian rescue authorities, on the other hand, reported a fifth victim. Yesterday, four people were reported to have died in floods in Romania’s eastern region of Galat.

Floodwaters have covered villages and destroyed thousands of homes. In Austria, rail traffic was suspended in the eastern part of the country early this morning and several metro lines were closed in the capital Vienna, where a tributary of the Danube threatened to overflow its banks, according to AFP.

In addition to Austria, Poland and Romania, the Boris storm has ravaged the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since Thursday.

Relief Central Europe is only expected on Tuesday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso for STT.

However, according to the meteorologist, storm Boris will no longer spread, but will rotate in the same areas until tomorrow and weaken after that. The storm should be completely over on Tuesday, says Laakso.

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk toured southeast Poland and the Klodzko region on the Polish-Czech border on Sunday morning, which has been hit hardest by the floods, reported AFP. According to Tosk, 1,600 people have been evacuated from the floodwaters in Klodzko. The Polish army has been called to help rescuers in the disaster area.

Rescue workers prepared for floods with sandbags in Glucholazy, Poland, the night before Sunday.

Residents of the nearby village of Glucholazy watched as the local Biala River began to overflow its banks and the rain did not stop.

“Water is the most powerful of natural forces. Everyone is afraid,” a local resident Zofia Owsiaka told AFP.

of Austria in the capital city of Vienna, since Friday, rescuers have been cleaning the roads of debris carried by the storm and pumping water out of the basements of houses, local media reported.

In Neulengbach, located in southeastern Austria, residents tried to prevent flooding with sandbags on Sunday.

Slovakia has declared a state of emergency in the country’s capital, Bratislava.

In the Czech Republic, about 50,000 homes were left without electricity on Saturday, said the Czech electricity company ČEZ. In the capital, Prague, preparations have been made for flooding of the Vltava River by erecting flood barriers, reported the BBC. A hospital in the southeastern city of Brno was evacuated on Saturday morning.

In Romania, the leading authority of the village of Slobozia Conach Emil Dragomir called the floods caused by Boris “a disaster of epic proportions”. In the village, the floods have destroyed 700 houses, he told the BBC.

Floodwater had taken over the Romanian village of Slobozia Conach on Saturday.

“We are once again facing the effects of climate change, which are increasingly present on the European continent, with dramatic consequences”, the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday.

Boris has brought with him very humid and warm air, which when it hits the Alps causes rain. In the Alps, the rain comes partly as snow. In Austria, up to a meter of snow has fallen in the Tyrol region. Temperatures of up to 30 degrees were measured in the area last week, so heavy snowfall is exceptional.

In the Romanian village of Pechea, flood water had to be cleaned from the floor of the church on Sunday.