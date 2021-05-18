Storms Research: Climate change increased Hurricane Sandy’s economic damage by more than $ 8 billion

In their calculations, the researchers took into account the effects of sea level rise due to climate change.

Human operational climate change increased the economic damage caused by Hurricane Sandy by more than $ 8 billion, or more than $ 6.5 billion. A study on cost implications was released on Tuesday Nature Communications in.

The hurricane that hit the east coast of the United States in the fall of 2012 caused damage totaling nearly $ 63 billion, or about $ 51.6 billion, in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Sandy raged for more than a week in the United States and the Caribbean. The storm killed a total of 233 people in eight countries.

Sandy is one of the most expensive storms in U.S. history, and climate change increased its costs by at least 13 percent.

Sea level rise related to climate change exacerbated storm floods. According to researchers, this put a total of 36,000 homes flooded, in addition to those that would have flooded without the effects of climate change.

“Climate change is already hurting us much more than most of us realize. We just don’t usually keep records of it, ”says the study’s lead author, an ecologist Benjamin Strauss news agency for AFP.

He is the CEO and principal investigator of the independent organization Climate Central.

In the study compared the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to what the situation could have been if the sea level had not risen by about ten centimeters from pre-industrial times.

A one-centimeter rise in sea level will result in additional damage of about a billion dollars, scientists say. Sea levels have risen more than three centimeters since Sandy, meaning now the cost of climate change alone would rise to more than ten billion dollars without changes in infrastructure or protection.

According to Strauss, the estimates are moderate because they only look at the additional damage caused by sea level rise and not the intensity of the storm itself or the speed of the winds. Climate change has been found to lead to more severe hurricanes and cyclones, which may be accompanied by stronger winds and heavy rainfall.

According to scientists, sea level rise could cause at least hundreds of billions of dollars in damage worldwide in the coming decades.

Straussin previous studies have found that today 300 million people live in areas that may be flooded by 2050 each year.

In addition, the location of the current home of more than 150 million people may then be below the tidal surface. According to Strauss, these figures will no longer be influenced by human activity, but by the end of the century, development can be reversed by cutting emissions.

“The only way for coastal areas to defend themselves is to significantly reduce our emissions and sea level rise,” Strauss tells Reuters.