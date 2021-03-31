The first days of this Easter 2021 have been marked by good weather in much of the Peninsula. Temperatures in some cities like Seville, Oviedo, Cáceres or Valladolid have even been around 30 degrees, on the verge of its all-time highs at this time of year.

But this will change from Thursday to Good Friday. The reason is due to the entry of a storm from the southwest from the Canary Islands, which it will leave instability and showers in almost the entire western half of the peninsula.

Holy Thursday

There will be rains and showers in the western third of the peninsula accompanied by occasional storms due to the presence of a low pressure system in western Portugal. Rainfall will extend to areas of the Northern and Cantabrian Plateau, increasing its intensity in Galicia and west of the Central System. Meanwhile, in the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, the day will start cloudy and clouds will spread throughout the day.

The daytime temperatures will drop in the western half, and in a more pronounced way in the southwest and in Galicia. Regarding night, these will decrease in the southwest and increase in the rest of the interior of the peninsula.

Holy Friday

Will follow instability over the Peninsula and cloudy skies will predominate. The probability of showers will be noticed in Galicia, the Meseta and the Betic Systems, and will be spreading towards the east. In the afternoon they will also affect the Iberian System, western Cantabrian and Pyrenees.

Can occur calimas in the north and east of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which could reduce visibility and cause precipitation accompanied by mud. Regarding temperatures diurnal, will decrease in Galicia, Cantabrian and the Plateau, although they will increase in the Mediterranean area. On the other hand, the nights will go down in a generalized way throughout the country, except in the extreme northeast.