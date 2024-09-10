Storms | Photos: Vietnam’s capital is flooded, the hurricane killed almost 130 people

Storms|The typhoon is the strongest in North Vietnam in 30 years.

In Southeast Asia In Vietnam, almost 130 people have died in the devastation caused by typhoon Yagi. In addition, several dozen people are missing. Rescue workers are trying to evacuate thousands of people from the floods caused by the typhoon.

In addition, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture says that more than 750 people have been injured in floods and landslides.

According to meteorologists, Yagi is the strongest typhoon in North Vietnam in 30 years. The storm has also caused a lot of damage to infrastructure.

The streets of Hanoi, the capital in the north, were flooded after the storm.

Yagi hit Vietnam on Saturday with strong winds and rain. Local authorities have said that around 60,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Yen Bai province after floodwaters engulfed nearly 18,000 homes.

People watch from their balconies as streets are flooded in the northern part of the country in Trang Dinh district near the Chinese border.

The storm has caused landslides in the northern parts of the country.

The flooded streets of the capital have been moved by boats. Photo from Tuesday.

The bridge over the Red River collapsed due to the storm. Photo from Monday in Phu Tho province.

The storm has brought down trees in the capital Hanoi.