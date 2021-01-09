The biographical genre, moreover, consecrated with the magic abbreviation ZhZL, could not remain out of the spotlight – especially on relaxed vacation days, when it’s time to get acquainted with the life of the great. Moreover, we are talking here about great – and scandalous – poets. In addition, the author was a prominent historian and orientalist, and concurrently a connoisseur and connoisseur of Russian and Japanese poetry, Vasily Molodyakov – in short, it was impossible to resist. Izvestia presents the book of the week.

Vasily Molodyakov’s book unites under one cover the biographies of 11 poets, one way or another related to the decadent trend. In this “football team”, to six famous center-forwards (Charles Baudelaire, Paul Verlaine, Arthur Rimbaud, Konstantin Balmont, Valery Bryusov, Fyodor Sologub), the literary critic adds five less popular players from the bench.

The most famous in the second, more marginal section of the book is the Englishman Algernon Charles Swinburne, who was recognized as a classic during his lifetime and was repeatedly nominated for the Nobel Prize (decorating the cover of Proserpine from Dante Gabriel Rossetti’s painting was his favorite heroine). Before meeting Swinburne, the reader is offered a meeting with two ephemeral, ghostly Russian figures who have disappeared into the back streets of literary history – Alexander Dobrolyubov and Alexander Emelyanov-Kohansky, and after Swinburne two Germans, Hans Heinz Evers and George Sylvester Virekirek, complete the gallery.

In the prologue “Wonderful decadents?” (the question mark is replaced by a triumphant exclamation point in the epilogue, they say, who would doubt it) Molodyakov denotes his main compositional task: “… it should be a whole book, and not a pine forest”, and, having briefly described the principles of selection of participants, leaves the reader to judge whether it was possible to “make the book a single whole,” with head, body and tail, “as he said about one of his collections Bryusov, and not just “a collection of variegated chapters.” In general, the task is completed, although the author’s efforts to scatter special thematic hooks and paper clips here and there so that it does not fall apart do not always look equally convincing.

In the subtitle “People in the landscape of the era,” the emphasis is rather on the first word. This or that era here still remains the background, and portraits of people with a bizarre mental organization come to the fore, which would have given non-standard fruits at another time. The unity of Molodyakov’s company is primarily behavioral. Decadents, regardless of time and place, from their success or lack of recognition, form a kind of gang of yard hooligans, united by a tough code of conduct that requires them to behave as defiantly as possible. In the chapter about Arthur Rimbaud, Molodyakov characterizes him not only as a “poet of a new type”, but also as “an example of combining life and creativity with the transformation of life, according to the general opinion, into“ God knows what, ”so that neither Baudelaire nor Verlaine never dreamed of, and then into a legend. “

However, the author pre-set himself up for tolerance: “Without trying to moralize and even more so to judge his heroes <...>, I must admit that many behaved disgustingly, and those around them were not obliged to endure their antics.” Molodyakov’s ethical condescension only fails once, when he calls Emelyanov-Kokhansky a crook – but this Emelyanov is indeed the strangest character in the book. It is described in such a mysterious way that suspicion creeps in: did it really exist or is it a hoax of Valery Bryusov, the self-appointed leader of the Russian decadents and the genius of literary disguise?

Bryusov, the chapter about which is located approximately in the middle of the book, appears in other, most unexpected places, as if helping the author to ensure integrity. So, in the middle of the chapter on Swinburne, you suddenly come across a poetic greeting that Anatoly Lunacharsky wrote for the anniversary of Bryusov, celebrated on December 17, 1923. This greeting, the author of which “seems to be honoring a decadent, not a party member and a responsible worker,” in itself looks like a parody. Like those with which at one time the other symbolist and mystic Vladimir Soloviev, who scoffed at Bryusov’s poems, amused himself: “But I am timid before the whole world of dreams, // Before the music of luxurious dissonances, // Before the wave of free wings and the clinking of fetters, // Diamond mastery and a storm of terrible trances. ” “This fits Swinburne no worse than Bryusov “, – makes Molodyakov a conclusion, which is difficult to argue with, because this universal quatrain can please a wide range of heroes of the day, at least somehow noted in the field of poetry.

Pervading the entire book, Bryusov often looks comical in his narcissism, especially when it comes to the period of ridicule and mockery of the decadents and especially of the Bryusov brainchild, the almanac “Russian Symbolists”. Nevertheless, Molodyakov quotes him in pages, makes him extremely flattering compliments (after citing Baudelaire’s poem “Baudelaire”, he admits: “I don’t know the best” verbal portrait “of Baudelaire in Russian”). Sometimes he desperately rushes to his defense, for example, from Vladislav Khodasevich, who left a rather unpleasant Bryusov portrait in his “Necropolis”. According to Molodyakov, Khodasevich slanders Bryusov because he did not accept him as a symbolist: “Even as the author of Heavy Lyre, Khodasevich could not forget how a quarter of a century ago he was not accepted into Libra and Scorpio. And he wanted to be not just a poet, but a symbolist and to get recognition in this circle. “

However when the need arises, Molodyakov rehabilitates the vengeful liar and uses the line of Khodasevich, certifying the penultimate person involved in the book by Hans Heinz Evers: “Evers, like all decadents, clearly preferred the region of darkness. But this does not mean that he was on her side. As another poet said, “have eyes – through the day you will see the night “This is about Evers.” However, why only about Evers? Anyone from the decadents, any such characterization fits.