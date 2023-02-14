Storms | New Zealand declares national emergency: “Unprecedented weather phenomenon”

A state of emergency has been declared only twice in the country’s history before, after the corona pandemic and the Christchurch attacks.

New Zealand The government declared a national emergency on Tuesday after what was described as an unprecedented tropical storm hit the country’s North Island.

“This is an unprecedented weather phenomenon with huge impacts across most of the North Island,” said the Minister responsible for emergency management Kieran McAnulty.

A state of emergency was declared as rescuers battled heavy rains and winds in a situation that left tens of thousands without electricity. The storm has led to widespread flooding, slippery weather and damaged roads and infrastructure.

Read more: Tropical storm hits New Zealand: tens of thousands without electricity, hundreds of flights canceled

At issue is the third time in New Zealand’s history that a national emergency has been declared. The previous times were in 2019, when 51 people died in terrorist attacks on mosques in Christchurch, and the 2020 corona pandemic.

“This is a very serious disaster and a serious threat to the lives of New Zealanders,” McAnulty warned. He added that the national state of emergency will last for seven days.

According to the minister, more rain and strong winds are expected in the country on Tuesday, which will hinder the rescue work. McAnulty described the situation as extremely worrying.

New Zealand’s emergency services said one rescuer is missing and another is in critical condition after a house collapsed in Auckland, the country’s largest city.

An estimated 58,000 people were without electricity on Monday.