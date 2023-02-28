At least 12 people were injured in Oklahoma, the region hardest hit by the rains.

Severe thunderstorms battered the United States over the weekend, leaving an estimated 250,000 Americans without power from the West Coast to the Midwest.

In the State of Oklahoma, at least 7 tornadoes were registered on Sunday (26.Feb.2023). The phenomenon left thousands of residents without electricity, homes destroyed and highways closed. At least 12 people were injured.

Another tornado was also registered in the city of Liberal, in the State of Kansas, and left homes and businesses without power.

According to United States Weather Service (NWS), warnings of tornadoes and strong winds were issued in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas on Sunday (26.feb).

Until the morning of this Monday (Feb 27), at least 33,000 people were still without power in Oklahoma, according to information from NBC.

The Weather Service he said what is expectedo “an intense weather pattern continues until the middle of the week with impacts in several regions of the country”.

And he warned that strong storms could hit the State of Ohio and the entire Northwest of the country by the end of this Monday (Feb 27).

