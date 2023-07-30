Strong storms and winds, which blew with a force of up to 140 kilometers per hour, left some 200,000 people this Saturday without electricity in the capital of the United States and its metropolitan area, according to the specialized portal PowerOutage.US.

Strong gusts of wind downed trees and power poles in Washington as well as in the two neighboring states: Virginia and Maryland.

As EFE was able to verify, in the town of Arlington, in northern Virginia, some trees – uprooted – had fallen on vehicles and homes.

After the storm, dozens of people took to the streets to assess the damage and chat with other neighbors. Similar damage was reported in other areas of the state of Maryland and in Washington.

Such was the impact of the wind that Arlington National Cemetery, where the US buries its war veterans, announced on Twitter that it will delay its opening time on Sunday to be able to clean up fallen trees and branches.

At Arlington Cemetery, it is a tradition for a soldier to always stand guard and parade, rifle in hand, in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of those missing in action.

Despite the strong winds and the rain, the soldier who guards the tomb continued to march impassively, as the man himself showed. arlington cemetery on his Twitter account. The storm caused numerous lightning and thunder while the winds reached speeds of between 96 and 140 kilometers per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms came after several days in which the region recorded maximum temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to The Washington Post, several residents of the area believe that this Saturday’s storm is the worst since another that hit the Washington area in June 2012 with winds of between 96 and more than 129 kilometers per hour, and which left a million of people without electricity.

EFE

