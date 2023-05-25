Home page World

From: Helen Gries

The consequences of the storms in Italy are noticeable, not only in agriculture. Travelers should expect closed roads and restricted train service.

Rome/Munich – After the devastating rains in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, the clean-up work continues. Within a short period of time, 21 rivers burst their banks and 36 towns and communities were flooded. A total of 48 local governments in Italy reported landslides. Around Ravenna, Bologna and Forlì, the water that stands on fields and in villages can only run off badly. The houses of thousands of people are uninhabitable after the storm disaster in Italy, and reconstruction could take years.

Even if the popular beaches in the region are not directly affected and the extent of the flood disaster relates to the interior of the country, holidaymakers could feel the consequences of the storm. Local people fear that the impact on agriculture and livestock could last for years, and not only in tourism.

After storms in Italy: high damage in local agriculture

Local agriculture in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region is suffering severe damage following devastating floods caused by heavy rains. According to the Coldiretti agricultural association, the fruit harvest in the Adriatic region could be severely affected for the next four to five years because the water left in the orchards has “choked” the roots of the plants, causing them to rot. Whole plantations would therefore have to be planted out and then replanted, it said.

The still from a video shows aerial photos of the flooded areas. After heavy rainfall, the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna and Marche experienced flooding, some of which were dramatic. © Italian Ministry of the Interior/dpa

Livestock farming in the region was also badly affected by the disaster. Around 250,000 cattle, pigs and sheep still have to be rescued, says Coldiretti. The floods have already killed thousands of animals. Landslides as a result of the storms make the situation even more difficult, as many farms are inaccessible. The animals there needed food and water.

Tourism in Italy: closed roads and restricted train traffic after storms

Vacationers who are going to Emilia-Romagna in the next few weeks are likely to feel the effects of the storm as well. Because even if, according to media reports, the trains between Bologna and Florence are largely running reliably again, train traffic on many routes within Emilia-Romagna is still suspended, for example between Faenza and Forlì. The ADAC also informs that until further notice there will be no trains between Rimini and Ferrara, between Ravenna and Faenza and between Ravenna and Castel Bolognese.

In addition to rail traffic, road traffic is also affected. After the storm, civil defense counted over 600 closed roads in the region. Landslides would have destroyed the infrastructure in some areas. The important Motorway 14 between Bologna and Rimini is open during the day after a temporary closure and will only be partially closed again at night for repairs. (hg)