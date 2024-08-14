Auch in anderen Bundesländern meldeten die Einsatzkräfte vollgelaufene Keller und überflutete Straßen. Von Schwerverletzten oder gar Toten war zunächst nichts bekannt. Den Unwettern vorausgegangen war eine Hitzewelle, die mit bis zu 36,5 Grad am Dienstag im rheinland-pfälzischen Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler ihren Höhepunkt erreichte – nach vorläufigen Daten des Deutschen Wetterdienstes war es der bisher heißeste Tag des Jahres.

Wasser in Unterführungen und auf Straßen

In Baden-Württemberg war vor allem der Landkreis Karlsruhe von heftigen Unwettern betroffen. Die Hochwasserzentrale des Landes warnte am Dienstagabend, wegen lokal teils extrem heftigen Starkregens seien nicht nur in der Nacht, sondern auch im Verlauf des Mittwochs starke Anstiege der Wasserpegel an manchen Bächen und kleinen Flüssen möglich.

Consequences of the storm: In Bruchsal in Baden-Württemberg, a car is standing in an underpass with water up to its bonnet. dpa

In Bruchsal, due to the flooding in the Heidelsheim district, the population was asked via a warning app to evacuate basements and ground floors in certain areas and to go to higher floors. According to the fire service, two helpers from the public were injured – how seriously was initially unclear. Flooding also occurred in the core city of Bruchsal, for example in underpasses. However, the water levels have fallen again in both places.

In view of the severe weather, the Karlsruhe police asked people to refrain from making non-urgent trips. The district fire brigade association announced shortly before midnight that the firefighters had so far completed more than 500 operations. On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said that hundreds of cellars still needed to be pumped out, especially in Bruchsal and Gondelsheim.

“The emergency services will now go through the area street by street and work through the incident,” the spokesman reported. These are not time-critical operations. He assumes that the helpers will be busy with the clean-up work all day.

According to the spokesman, the fire brigades are also being supported by emergency services from the Rhein-Neckar district, the Enz district and from Central Baden. The THW is also on site and is helping to pump out the cellars.

A flash of lightning flashes across the dark evening sky of Oldenburg during a thunderstorm. dpa

Fallen tree prevents Eurocity from continuing its journey

In Bavaria, a Eurocity train collided with a tree that had fallen onto the tracks near Bad Endorf and came to a stop. Around 260 people were on the train and were taken to Prien in minibuses, Deutsche Bahn announced. According to the federal police, no one was injured. According to a railway spokeswoman, the line was reopened at around 1:30 a.m. and rail traffic has resumed.

There were also disruptions to rail traffic in the Ammerland district of Lower Saxony: Due to the storm, a tree fell on an overhead line, causing train traffic at Augustfehn station in Apen to come to a complete standstill late on Tuesday evening, according to the fire department. A passenger train that was on the route was stopped.

Firefighters are trying to pump out the basement of the Ubbo-Emius Clinic in Aurich to prevent an evacuation. dpa

About 25 residents have to leave the nursing home

Heavy rainfall also led to hundreds of fire service operations in East Frisia. The town of Aurich was particularly affected, according to a spokesman for the operations center in Wittmund. Around 25 residents of a nursing home had to be brought to a sports hall in the evening. Ceiling panels had come loose in the home. In an Aurich hospital, the fire service and technical relief organization worked to prevent an evacuation.

Flooded cellars also in Duisburg