There are floods in Bruchsal in the Karlsruhe district. © René Priebe/dpa

After the heat, now comes the heavy rain: in many places there are flooded cellars and streets – and in Baden-Württemberg even a flooded old town.

Berlin – Heavy storms with heavy rain and hail have put a lot of strain on emergency services in various parts of Germany in the evening and at night. North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg were particularly affected, where a river burst its banks in Bruchsal and the old town of the Heidelsheim district was flooded. The water was up to 1.50 meters high at one point, the local fire department reported. According to the flood control center, the Saalbach river reached its highest level at the Bruchsal gauge at around 2.30 a.m. at a good 2.13 meters, just exceeding the mark for a so-called 100-year flood of 2.10 meters.

In Bavaria, the storms hit the town of Weißenburg. © Goppelt/vVfogra/dpa

Emergency services also reported flooded basements and streets in other federal states. There were no reports of any serious injuries or deaths. The storms were preceded by a heat wave that reached its peak on Tuesday in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate with temperatures of up to 36.5 degrees – according to preliminary data from the German Weather Service, it was the hottest day of the year so far.

Water in underpasses and on roads

In Baden-Württemberg, the Karlsruhe district was particularly affected by severe storms. The state’s flood control center warned on Tuesday evening that, due to extremely heavy rain in some areas, water levels in some streams and small rivers could rise sharply, not only overnight but also during the course of Wednesday.

In Bruchsal, due to the flooding in the Heidelsheim district, the population was asked via a warning app to evacuate basements and ground floors in certain areas and to go to higher floors. According to the fire service, two helpers from the public were injured – how seriously was initially unclear. Flooding also occurred in the core city of Bruchsal, for example in underpasses. However, the water levels have fallen again in both places.

In view of the severe weather, the Karlsruhe police asked people to refrain from making non-urgent journeys. The district fire brigade association announced shortly before midnight that the firefighters had so far completed more than 500 operations.

Fallen tree prevents Eurocity from continuing its journey

In Bavaria, a Eurocity train collided with a tree that had fallen onto the tracks near Bad Endorf and came to a stop. Around 260 people were on the train and were taken to Prien in minibuses, Deutsche Bahn announced. According to the federal police, no one was injured. The overhead line was damaged and needed to be repaired, the railway announced. The closed section of the track between Bad Endorf and Prien near Lake Chiemsee is expected to be reopened in the morning hours. Long-distance trains turned around or ended their journey early.

A Eurocity collided with a fallen tree. © Uwe Lein/dpa

There were also disruptions to rail traffic in the Ammerland district of Lower Saxony: Due to the storm, a tree fell on an overhead line, causing train traffic at Augustfehn station in Apen to come to a complete standstill late on Tuesday evening, according to the fire department. A passenger train that was on the route was stopped.

About 25 residents have to leave the nursing home

Heavy rainfall also led to hundreds of fire service operations in East Frisia. The town of Aurich was particularly affected, according to a spokesman for the operations center in Wittmund. Around 25 residents of a nursing home had to be brought to a sports hall in the evening. Ceiling panels had come loose in the home. In an Aurich hospital, the fire service and technical relief organization worked to prevent an evacuation.

Flooded cellars also in Duisburg

The storms also had consequences in North Rhine-Westphalia. “All available emergency services are deployed,” said a spokesman for the Duisburg fire department on Tuesday evening. Almost the entire city area was affected. The clear focus of the operations was problems with water – flooding in basements and underpasses. The police also reported several flooded areas on the Autobahn 59 and Autobahn 42 near Duisburg and warned of aquaplaning. dpa