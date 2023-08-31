Storms | Hurricane Idalia ravaged Florida – a heavy speech from Biden about the climate crisis

Idalia has continued its passage to Georgia, from where it continues to South Carolina.

First level the center of Idalia, which has weakened into a hurricane, has moved from Florida to Georgia, reports, among other things CNN.

Savannah city offices are closed due to the storm and will remain closed Thursday. The Savannah airport has also canceled all flights for the rest of Wednesday.

From Georgia, Idalia continues its journey to South Carolina. According to CNN, the state’s governor Henry McMaster commented Wednesday that the weakened Idalia is not as bad as previous hurricanes that have hit the state.

People in North Carolina have also been advised to prepare for the storm. Governor Roy Cooper has instructed residents to gather household supplies and stay away from flooded roads.

Idalia raised a storm surge, that is, a flood created by the combined effect of low pressure, winds and heavy rains, in the cities of the east coast of Florida. See also Coronavirus EU coronary vaccination certificate valid for nine months from the second dose

Idalia made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning local time. US National Hurricane Center of the NHC according to Idalia had time to blow for a while as a category four storm on the five-step scale, but weakened slightly even before arriving in Florida.

In addition to high winds and rain, the storm brought up storm surge along Florida’s coasts, cutting off roads and causing severe damage to many residential areas. In St. Petersburg, located near the big city of Tampa, at least 75 people were rescued from the flood area, for example by using rubber boats, says CNN.

According to CNN, two motorists in Florida lost their lives in separate car accidents due to extremely poor driving conditions.

Ken and Tina Kruse watched the flood from the front steps of their home in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

See also Migri | Ukrainians and Russians are no longer placed in the same facilities in reception centers Water flooded yards at Horseshoe Beach.

The storm knocked out power to about 260,000 Floridians.

A state governor Ron DeSantis told a press conference on Wednesday that restoration work to restore electricity would begin in each region as soon as it was safe to do so.

In Florida, evacuation orders had been issued in advance for 23 counties due to the storm.

of the United States president Joe Biden commented on the storm damage at a news conference on Wednesday. He said Idalia is yet another example of the effects of the climate crisis.

“I don’t think anyone is denying the effects of the climate crisis anymore. Look around you,” Biden said.

“Historic floods, severe droughts, extreme heat and significant wildfires have caused significant damage – the likes of which we have not seen before,” he continued.

US President Joe Biden held a press conference about the hurricane on Wednesday. See also Trump arrives in New York on eve of impeachment hearing

Biden spoke with Florida Governor DeSantis on Monday and approved an emergency declaration for the state, which allows for federal aid to fight storm damage.

A little over a week ago, Biden visited the island of Maui in the state of Hawaii, which has been ravaged by forest fires in August.