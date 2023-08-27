The Generalitat Firefighters rescue a person whose vehicle had been swept away by water in Vilassar de Mar, this Sunday during the episode of heavy rains. FIREFIGHTERS

The storms that have hit eastern Spain this Sunday have left hundreds of incidents, especially in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. These two communities, together with the Valencian Community, are on orange alert this Sunday (significant risk), while Andalusia, Aragon, Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands and the autonomous city of Melilla are at a yellow level (slightly lower risk). .

The worst part has been taken by the Balearic Islands, where wind gusts of up to 122 kilometers per hour have been recorded in Mallorca and rainfall of up to 30 liters per square meter in one hour. The Meteorology Statal Agency The orange warning was activated throughout the archipelago due to strong or very strong storms with extraordinary electrical equipment, very strong or hurricane gusts of wind, torrential rains and hail of more than two centimeters. Throughout the morning there has been one injury, a pregnant woman has been slightly injured when she was hit by a sign that has been blown away by the wind in the Mallorcan municipality of Calviá.

The first of the storms has swept the archipelago from south to north, first affecting Ibiza and Formentera, then Mallorca and the island of Menorca at noon. Two flights to Ibiza have been diverted early in the morning to Palma and Madrid, on a day with more than 1,400 movements expected at the aerodromes of the islands. Throughout the morning and as the situation worsened, Aena has reported the cancellation and diversion of dozens of flights due to adverse weather conditions. About noon a zero rate at the airports of Palma and Ibiza, which means that planes do not take off or land due to difficulties in managing air traffic due to weather complications.

A pregnant woman has been injured in Mallorca when she was hit by a poster that has been blown away due to the force of the wind in Calvià. In addition, as reported by the municipality’s council, a man has been rescued after going kayaking in the surroundings of the Malgrats Islands and two minors have been rescued in good condition in a rocky area of ​​Illetes beach after being dragged by the wind while riding on an inflatable mat. The consistory has raised the red flag on all the beaches of the municipality and has cut off the Paguera boulevard due to falling trees.

The city of Palma has been another of the most affected by the storm. The winds of more than one hundred kilometers per hour have uprooted trees in the central Paseo Mallorca and have knocked over palm trees in the Paseo Sagrera. A scaffolding has fallen from the façade of an apartment building, being left at the mercy of the wind, and the chairs and umbrellas on numerous terraces have been blown away by the wind. There are dozens of affected cars, the city council has decreed the closure of the Bellver castle and has also prohibited the passage through some areas of the city, such as Paseo Sagrera. Railway Services of Mallorca has temporarily suspended the circulation of trains and the metro due to the storm. In the municipality of Felanitx, part of the façade of the bullring has collapsed.

In the port of Palma, the strong wind has broken the moorings of the cruise ship of the British company P&O that was docked in the area. The boat has been left adrift crashing from one side to the other in the West Dock and a pilot had to go out to try to tow it to moor it again. The train service on the island of Mallorca has been suspended due to the virulence of the storm and the Port Authority of the islands has canceled the reservations of all the buoy fields until Tuesday. The shipping companies that operate between the islands have also suspended several routes, such as those that link Ciutadella with Alcúdia and Ciutadella with Barcelona of the Balearia company scheduled for this Sunday afternoon. The orange warning will remain active throughout the day on Sunday and storms are expected to hit the islands again throughout the afternoon, with special incidence in the north of Mallorca and the island of Menorca.

The intense rain has also caused material damage in Barcelona, ​​where the tunnel in the Plaza de España was flooded and the entertainment activities planned in Paseo de Lluís Companys had to be canceled for the second stage of the Tour of Spain in the city. Civil Protection of the Generalitat maintains the alert of the Inuncat plan due to heavy rains in Catalonia, which was activated on Saturday at noon. The Servei Meteorològic de Catalunya (SMC) has highlighted the intensity of the rainfall collected up to Sunday morning in the Pyrenees with 94.1 millimeters in Lac Redon and 88.6 millimeters in Espot (Lleida). It has also rained heavily in the Ripollès region and in the Barcelona coastal regions. Since Saturday, firefighters have carried out half a thousand services for small floods.

At half past eight in the morning, they have rescued a person trapped in his vehicle in Vilassar de Mar (Barcelona), which has been dragged by the water until it has been trapped under a bridge. They have also intervened in l’Hospitalet de Llobregat, where a tree has fallen on top of a parked car, and in Pallejà (Barcelona) where a wall has fallen on the block of flats next door. The main damages were centered in the Prioritat region of Tarragona, where the hail caused heavy damage in Falset and damaged the rice crop in various points of the Ebre Delta.

In other parts of Catalonia, 34.9 millimeters of water have accumulated in 30 minutes in the Santuari de Queralt, in Berga (Barcelona), and in Olot (Girona) 21.7 millimeters have been recorded in half an hour. Civil Protection have informed Europa Press that the forecast is to deactivate the Inuncat plan due to heavy rains this Sunday afternoon, if the weather forecasts hold.

Specifically, according to data from the Fire Brigade, between 10:30 p.m. yesterday and 10:00 a.m. this morning they have responded to 63 warnings for leaks and accumulations of water, mostly in the northern metropolitan region of Barcelona. To these services are added the 127 that the Firefighters attended between 3:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. last night to intervene in small floods, landslides and falling branches.

The wind storm was also felt in Malaga, where three people have been injured by fallen branches and objects after registering 80 incidents due to the wind. Two of the injured were taken to the hospital; one due to the impact of fallen branches, in Benalmádena, and another person who was hit by the pole of a tent on a farm in Ronda during a wedding. Another of the victims, in the Paseo del Parque in Malaga capital, was treated right there.

