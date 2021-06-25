OfElisabeth Urban shut down

Heavy storms raged over parts of Germany last evening. Numerous damage remained – and the next thunderstorms have already been announced.

Munich – Last night’s storms * caused countless deployments by the fire brigade, police and THW, especially in southern Germany, and the enormous rainfall * in particular caused great damage. Numerous places in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria * were affected by heavy rain, squalls and hail – the clean-up work sometimes continued into the morning hours of June 24th.

Storm over southern Germany: Vaccination center in Tübingen seriously damaged

In Baden-Württemberg, according to information from dpa a total of six people injured, in the Reutlingen region hailstones the size of tennis balls pelted down from the sky on Wednesday evening, a police spokesman told the press agency. In Tübingen, the district vaccination center was full of water, so that the vaccination appointments on Wednesday evening and for the next day had to be canceled. It is now known that the damage is more serious than expected: “According to an initial assessment, the hall cannot be used for at least two weeks” , the district office said on Thursday morning – appointments for second vaccinations would be distributed to surrounding centers in the next few days. How things will continue with the first vaccinations and the appointments after the weekend is not yet known, solutions are being sought.

Thunderstorm balance: Rescue organizations in constant use

In the Mittelstadt district of Reutlingen, a tree fell into a power line in the course of the storm and cut the power supply to the suburb – the fire brigade and THW did heavy work. The federal road 28 at the level of the Reutlingen district of Betzingen was also partially under water. In Rottenburg, the storm made several floors of a nursing home temporarily uninhabitable, the building was partially evacuated and 23 residents were brought to safety.

In the Swabian district of Biberach alone, a total of 900 fire brigade operations were triggered by early Thursday morning. According to the authorities, more than 1,600 rescue workers were busy pumping out basements, clearing flooded streets and paths, the hail was at times several centimeters high in the streets. According to the “Schwäbische Zeitung”, the Biberach fire brigade commander Florian Retsch spoke of an “absolutely catastrophic situation” on Thursday morning. In the Freudenstadt district, rubble on the road partially blocked roads and paths.

Weather in southern Germany: weather service continues to warn of storms

In Lower Bavaria, too, numerous flooded streets, full cellars and fallen trees kept the emergency services on their toes, in Passau a car got stuck in a flooded underpass, and according to the police, the driver was able to free himself from the car on his own. In the Bavarian capital of Munich, most of the 500 or so fire brigade operations dealt with flooded streets on which traffic came to a standstill. According to initial findings, there were no injuries here, according to the police. During the night there were also power outages in some parts of the city due to damage to transformer stations. Two vehicles collided on the A 94 near Markt Schwaben, the occupants were slightly injured, according to the police.

Also for this Thursday is from German weather service Another storm warning is issued, in the southern parts of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg there is another threat of severe thunderstorms * with heavy rain, hail and gusts of wind from the afternoon. (dpa / eu)

