Storms | At least 18 people have already died in storm Boris – “The whole city will be under water”

Storms|In Poland, a city with more than 40,000 inhabitants was given an evacuation call.

Medium- and in Eastern Europe, at least 18 people have already been killed in the floods caused by storm Boris, the authorities said on Monday.

According to the latest information, seven of the victims died in Romania, four in Poland, four in Austria and three in the Czech Republic.

Strong winds and exceptionally heavy rains have also battered Hungary and Slovakia since Friday. In the countries ravaged by the storm, the floodwaters have, among other things, covered villages and destroyed thousands of homes. In addition, thousands of people have been evacuated.

According to experts, climate change caused by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions makes extreme weather events, such as heavy rains and floods, more frequent and stronger than before.

In part The water levels in Polish cities have started to drop, but in other parts of the country, it is feared that the floods will get worse.

The dam near the city of Nysa, located in the southwestern part of the country, threatens to break, and therefore all the city’s more than 40,000 inhabitants have been given an evacuation call.

“Evacuate yourself, your property and your loved ones. You should go to the top floors of the buildings right away, as the wave can be several meters high. It means that the whole city will be under water”, the mayor of the city Kordian Kolbiarz a message to the townspeople the BBC by.

Prime minister of the country Donald Tusk said that the country will distribute one million zlotys, or a good 230,000 euros, to the victims of the floods. He also said that Poland is applying for EU aid funds.