OfValentin Betz shut down

Thunderstorms and thunderstorms shape the weather in Germany. The situation is only gradually easing – this is followed by a summer break with noticeable cooling.

Stuttgart – Actually, the summer in Germany is known for shorter, evening thunderstorms. The next day, however, you can hardly feel any of this, and during the night the cooling provided for a pleasant sleep. At the moment, however, the situation is completely different. The whole of Germany is hit by severe storms, some of which are causing flooding and destruction. This should continue in the coming days before improvement is in sight. As BW24 * reports, the storms in Baden-Württemberg are particularly dangerous.

The Thunderstorm in Germany only slowly ebb away. The weather is not expected to calm down until Thursday (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.