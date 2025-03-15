Storms and snow for the weekend in Madrid before the arrival of Borrasca Laurence

Instability will continue to be present in the Community of Madrid, with possible storms that will affect much of the region on Sunday, as well as activated again Yellow warning for snowfall and frost in the mountains By the end of the weekend, before the laurence storm arrives on Monday, according to the prediction of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

When will it stop raining in Spain?

Thus, the Aemet has activated from the early hours of Sunday yellow alert for moderate frosts in the mountains, where snowfall will occur with a snow level between 800 and 1000 meters during the days of Saturday and Sunday.

A storm that will give a small respite in the Community of Madrid this Saturday, with cloudy sky, without discarding weak rain and showers scattered throughout the Sierra in the afternoon, and give way to possible storms and rainfall for the Sunday day, just before the new storm lands on the peninsula. The wind will blow variable lazy, with some greater intensity on Sunday afternoon.

Minimal temperatures decrease

The maximum temperatures will hardly undergo changes during the weekend, only with a small decrease for Sunday, and they will range Between 10 and 13 degrees On Saturday, with the highest in Aranjuez, and between 7 and 11 on Sunday, with the highest point in Getafe, Navalcarnero and Aranjuez.

As for the minimums, they will suffer a general decrease for Saturday, with an ascent on Sunday, which will barely be accused in the north of the Sierra. The lowest temperatures will range between -2 and 3 degrees, With the minimum point in Alcalá de Henares and Collado Villaba, but almost all localities arriving at Zero for Saturday, and recovering above 0 for the end of the weekend.