Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Storms Abu Dhabi” and “Mighty Camels” teams qualified for the Emirates Ice Hockey League final, after winning their decisive matches at the “Hili” gymnasium in Al Ain.

The “Storms” team was kidnapped by the qualifying shot of the strong Al-Aynawi team, “Theebs”, after winning 5-6, while the “Cummels” team qualified at the expense of the Dubai team “White Bears” with a score of 2-1.

The two qualified teams will meet on the next Monday and Wednesday back and forth at the skating rink in Zayed Sports City to determine the champion of the ice hockey league season, which began on January 24, with the participation of 5 teams, in which each team played 8 matches, at a rate of one game per week.