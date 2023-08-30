Storms | A life-threatening hurricane is approaching Florida – floods are the biggest threat, the supermoon makes the situation worse

The authorities have urged people to flee the danger zone.

in the Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Idalia is intensifying, heading towards the Florida peninsula. The hurricane will make landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning local time.

“As recently as Tuesday, hurricane Idalia has affected the western part of Cuba, but is moving to the open sea, where, among other things, warm sea water creates favorable conditions for the hurricane’s rapid intensification”, explains on Foreca’s blog trainee meteorologist Sara Salonen.

The hurricane continues to intensify until landfall.

Hurricane Idalia is classified as category 3 on a five-point scale.

It brings strong winds and raises record-breaking storm waves over ten meters high. Reuters according to Idalia’s winds were over 40 meters per second in some places on Tuesday afternoon.

An even bigger threat than wind and heavy rain is a storm surge, i.e. a flood that is created by the combined effect of low pressure, winds and heavy rain.

CNN’s according to monitoring, the super moon that brightened the sky this week will worsen the flood. The moon is now about 28,000 kilometers closer to the earth than usual, which is why the moon’s gravitational pull affects the sea surface more than usual.

of Florida authorities have urged people to flee the hurricane’s path.

Schools are going to be closed. Two major international airports have suspended their operations. A Tampa Bay theme park is also set to close.

United Launch Alliance, which launches satellites and space probes off the coast of Florida, announced Tuesday that it is delaying the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket into space.

Residents protect their homes against the hurricane.

Idalia in addition, there are other powerful storms moving around the world.

Franklin, which hit the Dominican Republic as a tropical storm, is advancing in the Atlantic as a Category 4 hurricane and is gradually weakening. Its route goes around the open sea west of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Irwin is moving between Mexico and Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. It moves offshore and weakens before Hawaii.

On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, a powerful typhoon Saola is on the move.

“Saola corresponds to a category four hurricane. This hurricane has so far stayed at sea and avoided the main island of the Philippines. Now its route is between the Philippines and Taiwan towards China. According to the current forecast, the storm will weaken before it makes landfall”, predicts Foreca’s meteorologist Anna Latvala.