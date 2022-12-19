Monday, December 19, 2022
Storming the US Capitol: Trump ‘is not fit to hold any office’

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World
0


close

Storming the United States Capitol

Storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, on January 6, 2021.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, on January 6, 2021.

Lawmakers on the investigative committee vote on whether to recommend charges against Trump.

After 18 months of investigation into the deadly attack on the United States Capitol last year, lawmakers who make up the investigative commission vote Monday whether to recommend criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and some of his closest aides.

Former President Donald Trump’s refusal to immediately stop last year’s assault on the US Capitol shows that he is “unfit to hold any office,” Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House panel that investigated the attack, said Monday. .

“No one who behaves like this at that time can ever be held in a position of authority in our nation again,” Cheney declared. “He is not fit to hold any position,” she stressed at the panel’s final meeting.

The committee of the House of Representatives interviewed more than a thousand witnesses and held explosive public hearings on what happened on January 6, 2021 and on responsibility for these events.

The riots left at least five dead and 140 police officers injured. Some 900 people were detained in connection with the violent rampage that reverberated across the country and around the world.

Representatives cannot authorize charges, but they can recommend doing so to the US Department of Justice.

Their largely symbolic vote is non-binding and the decision will ultimately rest with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

(News in development. Expansion soon)

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ
International Writing
*With information from AFP

